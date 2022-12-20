The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jonathan Ray Miller, 26, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Jonathan Ray Miller, 26, of Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $500.
• Martha Powers, 54, of Sarasota. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Eric Ross Swink, 35, 28100 block of Alatadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• John Romonel Kurija, 30, first block of Lomond Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out- of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Joshua Allan Dove, 28, 7300 block of Bolten Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
• Stanley Noel, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Cody Austin Terry, 28, 2300 block of Kabat Avenue, North Port. Charge: accessing an electronic device without permission. Bond: $5,000.
• Rafael Garcia, 32, of Haines City, Florida. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Karl Arthur Wojciechowski, 35, homeless of Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Rodney Wayne Mahan, 23, 6200 block of Tidwell Street, North Port. Charges: battery and contempt of court. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Jeffrey Mark Murgatroyd, 62, 6700 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Tiffany Jeanette Davis, 34, 5500 block of SW Smith Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
• Laura Ramirez Guzman, 40, 200 block of Dade Street, Arcadia. Charge: attempted burglary. Bond: $1,500.
• Lisa Ann Sanchez-Delgado, 56, 300 block of Gulf Breeze Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: sale of misbranded drugs. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.