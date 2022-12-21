The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Mary Angela Strader, 59, 5200 block of Quince Street, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Kenyatta Sirome Davis, 48, 700 block of Burland Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: grand theft and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $10,000.
• Michelle Lynn Staples, 44, 2100 block of Dixie Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Matthew Scott Kula, 35, 2800 block of Dixie Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Trevor Ryan Fitzpatrick, 29, 22100 block of Riverhead Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Patricia Louise Newell, 59, 20200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
• Bryant Michael Bergeron, 28, of Houma, Louisiana. Charge: carrying unlicensed concealed firearm. Bond: $2,500.
• Johnell Rodriguez Catacutan, 36, first block of West Langsner Street, Englewood. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property by owner's order. Bond: $500.
• Lindsey Ann Ewing, 38, 1300 block of Tudor Road, Englewood. Charges: smuggling contraband into county detention facility, petit theft, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Adam Randall Smith Jr., 37, of Columbus, Georgia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jasmine Elizabeth Geenen, 18, 5900 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Kurt Kevin Kretchman, 19, 7100 block of Totem Avenue, North Port. Charge: sale of marijuana. Bond: $1,500.
• Hailey Marie Donna Leventry, 21, 5900 block of Mayberry Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Wilfredo Fabian Rivera, 19, 200 block of San Lorenzo Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $1,500.
• Kimberly Ann Scott, 22, 2700 block of Barry Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Christopher David Mayes, 32, 3000 block of Alesio Avenue, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of battery. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Matthew Ryan McCann, 43, first block of Broadmoor Road, Rotonda West. Charges: arrest on two out-of-county warrants. Bond: none.
• Joseph Frank Mendez, 55, 4400 block of Whispering Oaks Drive, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and four counts of contempt of court. Bond: $10,000.
• Priscilla Raffi, 25, 9600 block of SE Jeans Road, Arcadia. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Edwin Gustavo Lopez, 18, 1600 block of SE Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Grasiela Maldonado, 35, 1100 block of SE Maple Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.