The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Sean McHugh Baer, 41, 7500 block of Coco Plum, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Abigail Rose Bellestri, 19, of Port Huron, MI. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Donald Lewis St. James, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Joshua Lee Green, 37, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $750.
Brandon Knoll, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.
Devontay D. Ruffin, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamine, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Marbin Vallecillo-Carranza, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Santos Julian Michicoj Deleon, 21, of Bradenton. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
Jonathan Arthur Dick, 46, 1600 block of S.E. Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Lizzie Allen, 41, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of probation violation. Bond: $2,500.
Francis Michael Harsha, 52, 900 block of S. Broadway, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.
Andrew M. Sinclair, 31, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Colleen Beth Quigley, 69, 4600 block of Brandon Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.