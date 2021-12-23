The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Sean McHugh Baer, 41, 7500 block of Coco Plum, Punta Gorda. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Abigail Rose Bellestri, 19, of Port Huron, MI. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Donald Lewis St. James, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Joshua Lee Green, 37, 13500 block of Martha Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $750.

Brandon Knoll, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to register motor vehicle, and convicted felon fails to register. Bond: none.

Devontay D. Ruffin, 29, of Fort Myers. Charges: five counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking cocaine, trafficking amphetamine, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Marbin Vallecillo-Carranza, 21, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Santos Julian Michicoj Deleon, 21, of Bradenton. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

Jonathan Arthur Dick, 46, 1600 block of S.E. Cherry Drive, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Lizzie Allen, 41, 200 block of Bridal Path, Arcadia. Charges: six counts of probation violation. Bond: $2,500.

Francis Michael Harsha, 52, 900 block of S. Broadway, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $500.

Andrew M. Sinclair, 31, 200 block of Santa Fe St., Port Charlotte. Charge: probation violation. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Colleen Beth Quigley, 69, 4600 block of Brandon Terrace, North Port. Charge: battery on person 65 years of age or older. Bond: none.

—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments