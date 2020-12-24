The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Travis Eric Marz, 30, 300 block of 5th Street, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.

Carrie Sue Wells, 37, 40000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

Mark Phillip Steiner, 43, 1000 block Lace Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into detention facility. Bond: $2,500.

Benjamin John Phillips, 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Daniel Wayne Kilian, 31, 1000 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: None.

Tymesia Louise Rice, 38, 700 block of North West 108th Street, Miami. Charge: Petit theft third offense. Bond: $7,500.

Maria Carmen Gonzales, 51, 100 block of Palm Circle Drive, Lake Alfred. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.

Tonya Alicia Scott, 39, 5000 block of Spanish Moss Cove, Bradenton. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Doug James Gow, 57, homeless. Charge: Larceny/petit theft less than $300. Bond: $7,500.

North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Emmett Veljacic Bezerra, 19, 800 block of Haleybury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: Two count of posession of synthetic narcotics with intention to sell. Bond: $9,000.

Michael Collin Reid, 37, 2000 block of Vanraub Street, North Port. Charges: Possession of cocaine, criminal mischief/damage to property less than $200, petit theft. Bond: $1,740.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Bryan Richard Miller, 55, 20000 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,500.

-Compiled by Sue Erwin


