The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Travis Eric Marz, 30, 300 block of 5th Street, St. Petersburg. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
Carrie Sue Wells, 37, 40000 block of Bermont Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Mark Phillip Steiner, 43, 1000 block Lace Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into detention facility. Bond: $2,500.
Benjamin John Phillips, 32, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: Battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Daniel Wayne Kilian, 31, 1000 block of Loveland Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: Out of county warrant. Bond: None.
Tymesia Louise Rice, 38, 700 block of North West 108th Street, Miami. Charge: Petit theft third offense. Bond: $7,500.
Maria Carmen Gonzales, 51, 100 block of Palm Circle Drive, Lake Alfred. Charges: Possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Tonya Alicia Scott, 39, 5000 block of Spanish Moss Cove, Bradenton. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Doug James Gow, 57, homeless. Charge: Larceny/petit theft less than $300. Bond: $7,500.
North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Emmett Veljacic Bezerra, 19, 800 block of Haleybury Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: Two count of posession of synthetic narcotics with intention to sell. Bond: $9,000.
Michael Collin Reid, 37, 2000 block of Vanraub Street, North Port. Charges: Possession of cocaine, criminal mischief/damage to property less than $200, petit theft. Bond: $1,740.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Bryan Richard Miller, 55, 20000 block of Quesada Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: $3,500.
-Compiled by Sue Erwin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.