The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Nicole Williams, 27, 3400 block of Lucerne Terrace, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Victoria Jean Kopfle, 67, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $2,000.
• Bret Richard Gedeon, 38, address withheld. Charges: violation of pretrial release for domestic violence, and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.
• Jarmal E. Floyd, 29, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• John Wayne Robinson, 63, address withheld. Charges: offender violates no contact order and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Paulo Jorge Changrante, 50, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
• David Patrick Drew, 26, 5200 block of Cooper Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Teresa Carusillo, 61, 4700 block of Hillman Terrace, North Port. Charges: violation of stalking injunction, and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: none.
• Michael Daniel Lee, 43, 2500 block of Englewood. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,875.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Craig Randall Budro, 50, 1400 block of Kenesaw St., Port Charlotte. Charges: crimes against person, public lodge detention operator. Bond: $500.
• Raegan Jabari McDonald, 20, 6100 block of Balboa Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Warren Rashad Anthony, 23, 1100 block of S.W. Rainbow Ave., Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $5,000.
• Jerry Navore Blackmon, 61, 6500 block of S.W. Pensacola Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, destroying evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
• Veronica Ann Flores, 36, 1500 block of S.E. Carnahan Ave., Arcadia. Charges: possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, destroying evidence, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended, and trafficking amphetamine. Bond: $31,500.
• Eric Michael Gillest, 38, of Cleveland, Ohio. Chages: aggravated abuse against the elderly or disabled adult. Bond: $50,000.
• Brianna Lynn Gross, 20, of Lake Placid, FL. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jonathan David Hubbard, 39, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: possession of photographs of sexual performance by a child. Bond: none.
• Michael Dean Merrell, 39, 1600 block of S.E. Whispering Pine Drive, Arcadia. Charges: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Carlos Mauricio Pereira Rubio, 22, of DeSoto Landing, Arcadia. Charges: four counts possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription, possession of marijuana, failure to appear, resisting officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,120.
• Eddie Lee Smith, Jr., 25, 205 Citrus Ave., Arcadia. Charges: aggravated battery, offender knew victim was pregnant; and tampering in a misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: $51,500.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
