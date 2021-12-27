The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

• David Michael Isaac, 50, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

• Isaiah Ali Parrish, 26, 4700 block of Country Oaks Blvd., Sarasota. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.

• John Erik Fulford, 42, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotunda West. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.

• Richard Lee Patterson III, 25, 3500 block of Adelina St., Punta Gorda. Charges: dealing, trafficking in stolen property; tamper with or fabricate physical evidence; possession of drug paraphernalia; possession of a controlled substance without a prescription; failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer; possession of firearm, weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon; failure to appear on a misdemeanor charge, an underlying charge; and false verification statement to secondhand dealer under $300. Bond: none.

• Samurai Kallilah Williams-Paisley, 41, address withheld. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $2,000.

• Magaly Rojas, 29, 9600 block of Calument Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $200.

• Trevon Lerell Adams, 19, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Cody John Letellier, 21, 9200 block of Migue Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: remand hold. Bond: none.

• Sherry Ann Fashauer, 45, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,000.

• Valerie Gertrude Bentley, 51, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $500.

• Elydia Amor, 25, of Lancaster, Penn. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $2,500.

• Rigo Jose Miranda, 47, of Fort Myers. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $3,500.

• Kayle Audrey McDermott, 21, 600 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and possession of synthetic cannabinoids. Bond: none.

• Donna Louise Buttlar, 54, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.

• Mary Katherine Thayer, 36, of Bradenton. Charges: violation of probation and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

• Jason Dwight McArthur, 43, 4200 block of Gorgas St., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.

— Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

