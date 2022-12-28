The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Santino Corleone Williams, 20, Sarasota. Charges: Possession of marijuana, 20 grams or less; resisting officer, obstruction without violence; drug equipment possession and/or use. Bond: $1,500.
• Patricia Annette Leigh, 65, Sarasota. Charge: Contempt of court, violating injunction/domestic violence. Bond: None.
• Christine Desiree Snyder, 55, Sarasota. Charge: Battery. Bond: None.
• Daniel Joseph Bernstein, 42, 100 block of Kenwood Avenue, Nokomis. Charges: Trespassing — failing to leave property upon order by owner; resisting officer, obstruction without violence. Bond: $1,000.
• Tyler Paul Cavins, 26, Middleburg, Florida. Charges: Drug possession, controlled substance without a prescription — methamphetamine. Bond: $1,500.
• Timothy Hale, 62, Sarasota. Charges: DUI; resisting officer, obstruction without violence. Bond: $720.
• Nancy Justin, 69, 1000 block of Joyce Court, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Michael Anthony J. Chaney, 23, Sarasota. Charge: Resisting officer — obstruction without violence. Bond: $500.
• Miranda Lyn Czapiga, 45, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Reuben Lee Rivers, 68, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $7,500.
• Victoria Frances Rollins, 29, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Charges: battery and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• David Leonardo Quizhpe-Quinde, 32, of Fort Myers. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Samuel Vasquez Mejia, 43, of Bonita Springs. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
• Michelle A. Rangel, 38, of Aurora, Illinois. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Alain Carrillo Morales, 29, 4400 block of NW County Road, Arcadia. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Pavlo Karmazyn, 41, 1300 block of Japan Street, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Dylan Remington Oakes, 23, 8800 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
• Samantha Ann Oakes, 21, 8800 block of Fay Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Christopher R. Schwarz, 38, 3000 block of Brampton Avenue, North Port. Charge: grand theft, obtaining property by fraud, and uttering a false statement. Bond: $4,500.
• Bayardo Dejesus Juarez Turcios, 35, Tampa. Charge: Operating motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $120.
• Shawn Pritchard, 47, Sarasota. Charges: Moving traffic violation — revocation/equivalent status; failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance. Bond: $720.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cristina Kay Lawson, 30, 200 block of South Manatee Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Mark Sheridan, 70, 10300 block of SW Riverview Circle, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• Dalton Lynn Cook Jr., 47, homeless, Bradenton. Charges: burglary — unoccupied conveyance unarmed; damage property criminal mischief $1,000 or more; pass forged altered bank bill note check draft. Bond: $30,000.
• David Jubbar Felton, 49, 600 block of East Maple Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: homicide — murder not premeditated during other felony; crime against person — specific felony commit act could cause death. Bond: none.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Nyasia Alexandria Nelson, 19, 2500 block of SE Frank J Dewayne Way, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: $1,000.
• Jasmine Amanda Whitaker, 20, 1900 block of Northwest Windy Pine, Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer — obstruct without violence; damage property — criminal mischief $1,000 or more. Bond: $2,000.
• Raul Serafin-Salmeron, 30, of Omaha, Neb. Charges: Aggravated battery, causing bodily harm or disability. Bond: $5,000.
