The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Nancy Suzanne Simpson, 53, address withheld. Charges: battery against first responder, battery, and resisting officer with violence. Bond: none.
• Ronald Wayne Canfield, 64, 4200 block of Perch Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $750.
• Mendjana Oge, 25, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• David Eugenio Billuk, 41, 2600 block of Conway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Mary Katherine Thayer, 37, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Shyla Marie Robinette, 41, 15000 block of Appleton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, petit theft, and two counts of burglary. Bond: none.
• Robert Thomas Del La Rue Jr., 42, 15000 block of Appleton Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, petit theft, and two counts of burglary. Bond: none.
• Latherio D. Leonard, 28, 24000 block of Veterans Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
• Ryan Christopher Carroll, 34, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Steven Joshua Cox, 35, 600 block of Liberty Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jeffrey Alan Bowers, 58, 1400 block of Craleigh Street, North Port. Charge: arrest as out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Jennelyn Baculi Jackson, 35, 1300 block of Hagerick Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Christopher Michael Phillips, 49, 7300 block of Kenwood Drive, North Port. Charge: battery against person 65 years or older. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Geraldo Luis Munoz, 37, 3300 block of Cake Terrace, North Port. Charges: arrest on two out of county warrants. Bond: $650.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Douglas Mark Selbee, 63, 2300 block of Margaret Lane, North Port. Charges: two counts of sexual assault and seven counts of lewd and lascivious behavior. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Dustin Wayne Hall, 28, 2300 block of NW Pine Bluff Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Patricia Marie Holmes, 41, 29500 block of Shell Creek Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and two counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of cocaine with intent to sell within 1,000 feet of a specified area. Bond: none.
• Clinton Josethia Wiley Jr., 42, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Patricia Garcia, 41, of Washington, Indiana. Charge: felony failure to appear. Bond: $1,500.
• Maria Estela Huet Jimenez, 34, 500 block of Matwell Lane, Arcadia. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Joshua Vincent Zebrowski, 35, of Sebastian, Florida. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Eduardo Acevedo, 35, unknown block of Old Landfill Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: operating motor vehicle without valid license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
