The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• William Merritt Yunker, 60, of Tampa. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Juan Pablo Cortes-Salcedo, 22, 100 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Cody Allen Winkel, 35, 17100 block of Galleon Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting officer without violence, and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
• Adler Telfort, 26, address withheld. Charges: felony battery, battery against person aged 65 years or older, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Elizabeth Ferraris, 62, of Lakewood Ranch. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Renee Danielle Mashke, 33, 11200 block of Waterford Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Fredy Cruz Vasquez, 40, 11000 block of Kimberly Avenue, Englewood. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Lilibeth Martinez, 37, of Alva, FL. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Scott Yale Clayman, 54, 11100 block of Carnagie Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of contempt of court. Bond: $8,000.
• Daniel Patrick Nowicki, 24, 700 block of Egret Street, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Isreal Lee Rogner, 43, 24100 block of Yacht Club Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI with serious bodily injury to another, violation of driver's license restrictions, refusal to submit to breath test, and five counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: none.
• Autumn Renee Sadowsky, 56, 800 block of East Third Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Gary Vonuhlit, 58, 1100 block of Baywood Avenue, North Port. Charges: criminal mischief and two counts of contempt of court.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Adrian Cunningham Washington, 26, 2400 block of Brubeck Road, North Port. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Cesar Martinez Flores, 36, of Cape Coral. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
• Arek Michael Naudascher, 27, 3700 block of Rockman Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: $1,620.
• Abdurrahman Issam Qadan, 32, of Marina Del Ray, California. Charges: trespassing, presenting false ID to law enforcement, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,500.
• Jennifer Ann Richard, 47, of Venice. Charges: failure to obey lawful order, petty theft, resisting arrest, and two counts of fleeing or eluding law enforcement. Bond: $6,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Erik Conan VonLydick, 40, first block of North Magnolia Avenue, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,620.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Robert Allen Clifton Jr., 34, 200 block of Potter Street, Arcadia. Charges: battery against first responder, trespassing, and disorderly conduct. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Steven Wayne Weaver, 60, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: $7,500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
• Moriah Brandisue Hill, 39, 2700 block of SE Piggyback Road, Arcadia. Charges: DUI and two counts of DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $1,120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.