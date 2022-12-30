The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Dylan Austin Roy, 27, 5900 block of Sabalwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Carol Lee White, 42, 900 block of Bloxham Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Teresa Lynne French, 55, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Linda Marie Woolf, 59, address withheld. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Robert Mark Lewis Jr., 29, 3200 block of Village Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
• Henry Lewis Kiner, 61, 800 block of Forrest Hill Lane NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to stop vehicle upon order from law enforcement. Bond: $2,000.
• Adam Bruce Donohew, 40, 2300 block of Ednor Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting false ID to law enforcement, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony failure to appear, carrying concealed or unlicensed weapon, and possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.
• Jacob Aaron Keith Jones, 38, 18600 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams. Bond: none.
• Samantha Marie Rud, 26, 700 block of Crestview Circle NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony failure to appear and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Richard Lee Patterson III, 26, 2200 block of Lakeshore Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Marie Fineman, 53, 21100 block of Gertrude Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.
• Alex Phillip Lawhorn, 25, 4100 block of Rose Arbor Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Alyssa Marie Irlandi, 20, address withheld. Charges: battery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Ervin Obed Guillen-Herrera, 47, 1200 block of Japan Court, North Port. Charges: grand theft and trespassing. Bond: $7,500.
• Deangelo Lamont Carter, 38, 100 block of San Benito Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• James Clayton Rodgers, 49, of North Fort Myers. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Alyssa Marie Gaddis, 23, of Cape Coral, FL. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• James William Edward Hildreth Jr., 27, of Cape Coral. Charges: battery, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Dylan Biehl, 31, 3200 block of Mount Hope Street, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence, driving while license suspended, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Alicia Dawn Heskett, 34, 4100 block of Corvetter Lane, North Port. Charge: contempt of court. Bond: none.
• Benjamin Lee Saunders, 43, 6000 block of Abigail Avenue, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:
• Frederick Joseph Jordan IV, 51, 2500 block of Valkaria Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Bond: none.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
• Olga Olivia Munnings, 41, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: grand theft. Bond: $1,500.
• Steven Lee Blackmon, 55, 7000 block of U.S. Highway 17, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
• Connor Lee Henson, 22, 1500 block of NW Myrtle Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $1,000.
• Guadalupe Gonzalez Lopez, 32, of Zolfo Springs. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Earl Robert Vader, 83, 900 block of North Arcadia Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: violation of pre-trial release condition. Bond: none.
• Stephen James Wells, 29, 200 block of Bridle Path, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $120.
—Compiled by Frank DiFiore
