The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jeff Lipovetsky, 34, of Wilkes Barre, PA. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Brandon Christopher Blanco, 30, 2000 block of Oldtrane Lane, Sarasota. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,000.
Mary Dolores Henrietta Arza, 50, of Richmond, NY. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,500.
Tegan Antonio Brandon Leggett, 21, 29400 block of Coco Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $2,500.
David Arron Diflorio, 35, 1100 block of Fleetwood Drive N.W., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, DUI with damage to property or person of another, and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: none.
Kurtis Lee Ray Barber, 28, 21300 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and willfully abuses a child without causing great bodily harm. Bond: $7,500.
Xzibit Paul, 23, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, false information given to a law enforcement officer during an investigation, operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $8,000.
Yolanda Clevette Chatman, 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
Hugo Armondo Gurrea Flores, 39, 100 block of S. Volusia Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Anthony Capasso, 48, 2600 block of Executive Drive, Venice. Charges: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Susan Denise Rogo, 49, 100 block of Pearl Ave., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Frank Richard Jacob, 51, 800 block of Stewart St., Englewood. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $500.
Carl Lee Quessenberry, 43, 300 block of Cheshire St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Alyssa Rose Licausi, 28, 4100 block of N. Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Morgan Elizabeth Myers, 24, of Osprey, FL. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Tyler Lawrence Parkin, 18, 600 block of N. Michigan Drive, Venice. Charge: dealing in stolen property. Bond: $7,500.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Thomas Beasley, 42, 9000 block of S.W. Rabbit Trail, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a weapon or ammunition by a Florida convicted felon, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Charges: $3,500.
Keith Antonio Blanding, 43, 14200 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $50,000.
Gerard Gomez Delacruz, 61, 1300 block of S.E. 2nd Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence and writ of bodily attachment. Bond: $1,000.
Yulier Alvarez Dominguez, 35, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jaelisa Colleen Gutierrez, 27, 1600 block of N.E. Floridian Circle, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Jeremy Lee Jenkins, 24, of Greenville, TN. Charges: three counts of failure to appear. Bond: $10,500.
Michael James Staton, 29, of Wauchula, FL. Charges: two counts of trafficking amphetamine. Bond: $200,000.
Amanda Ester Zuniga, 32, 1600 block of 3rd Ave, Arcadia. Charges: trespassing and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.
—Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
