The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cassi Cai Mann, 51, 27000 block of Omni Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,000.
Tina Martin, 52, 2200 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, resisting officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $11,007.
Seth Tyler Chancy, 22, 2100 block of Mark Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $3,500.
Dennis Wayne Andrews III, 38, 6100 block of Golf Course Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Christina Marie Cooper, 48, 23100 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass, failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $500.
Julie Tonya Chambers, 32, 18100 block of Hillsborough Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: introduction of contraband into a detention facility, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,000.
Tommy Alton Shirey, 52, 3500 block of Cessna St., Port Charlotte. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Wesley Allen Bruner, 47, 4000 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
Brandon Michael Parks, 26, address withheld. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Esteban Burgos, 52, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, out of county warrant, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
James Franklin Oelze, Jr., 1300 block of Hinton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Kathryn L. Mejia, 40, 8200 block of Bessemer Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended and false identification given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $5,000.
Alexander Maturana Parra, 26, 3000 block of 47th St. S.W., Naples. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
Miguel Valentine Perez, 30, of Moultire, GA. Charge: operate a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Daniel Scott Walchle, 50, 7400 block of Mill Terrace, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Cameron David Benoit, 31, 1100 block of Manasota Beach Road, Venice. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: $500.
Erick David Medrano, 26, 1200 block of Poinciana Road, Venice. Charges: false identification given to law enforcement officer, driving while license revoked and violation of probation. Bond: $620.
Joseph Francesco Novielli, 50, 5100 block of Richmond Terrace, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Robert Christian Padraic Phillips, 38, 500 block of S. Jessica St., Nokomis. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and violation of probation. Bond: $2,000.
Aaron Joseph Pol, 41, 70 block of Ginger Road, Venice. Charges: grand theft and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $21,500.
Bobbie Joe Stange, 47, 100 block of N. Verona St., Nokomis. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Aleksandr S., Tsygankov, 32, 5300 block of Simrak St., North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a prescription, failure to register a motor vehicle, failure to have motor vehicle liability insurance, resisting officer without violence, possession of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,860.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Steven Byron Rhoads, Jr., 16000 block of Arcaro Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The Florida Highway Patrol of Venice reported the following arrest:
Weliton Santos Assis Dos Santos, 22, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana, false identification given to law enforcement officer, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,620.
The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Exsequiel Carrasco-Moncada, 53, 6100 block of Pensecola Ave., Nocatee. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $620.
Thomas Ray Caylor, 22, 2600 block of S.E. Frank J. Dewane Way, Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Elijah Abraham Crady, 38, block of Highway 70 East, Arcadia. Charges: kidnap, false imprisonment; grand theft of motor vehicle; resisting officer without violence and battery on officer, firefighter or EMT. Bond: $22,000.
Juan Alexis Guerrero, 25, 200 block of N. Manatee Ave., Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
Jessica Gail Haag, 29, of Ponotoc, MS. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jayme Thomas Hodges, 38, 2300 block of S.E. Shady Circle, Arcadia. Charges: grand theft and false information given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $2,000.
Ami Michelle McManus, 41, 300 block of N. 13th Ave., Arcadia. Charges: unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and criminal mischief with damage to property. Bond: $8,000.
Mario Junior Orosco, 34, 600 block of Saunders St., Wauchula. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and arrest on warrant. Bond: $120.
Nina Elizabeth Robles, 23, 7500 block of S.W. County Road 769, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
Luis Enrique Sanchez, 23, 1000 block of S.E. Lamb Ave., Arcadia. Charges: tampering in third degree felony proceeding, robbery without a firearm or weapon, assault with intent to commit felony and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: $7,500.
Rudy Deon Thompson, 27, 1700 block of 23rd St., Sarasota. Charges: failure to appear, false information given to law enforcement officer, resisting officer without violence and violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
