The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Cory Alexander Vanausdall, 26, 200 block of New York Avenue, Englewood. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Derek Joshua Parker, 28, of Venice. Charges: trafficking amphetamine more than 14 grams, possession of a controlled substance, use of a 2-way communication device to facilitate a felony, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Jibril Frederick Verbanic, 19, 2200 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of marijuana with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
• Edward Kenneth Krug, 55, 200 block of Albert Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft, petit theft, and two counts of burglary during a state of emergency. Bond: $14,000.
• Nelson Antonio Videa-Garcia, 29, 21100 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: presenting a false ID to law enforcement and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Javier Edgardo Martinez, 48, 6300 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: littering 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous material and failure to obtain environmental permit. Bond: $7,500.
• Azael Chavez Perales, 25, 8600 block of Shumock Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of counterfeit ID or driver’s license, and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $8,500.
• Richard Eugene Crane, 66, of North Fort Myers. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Ronald Ulfers, 48, of Covington, La. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Patrick Eugene Hall, 38, unknown address of Arcadia. Charges: grand theft of motor vehicle, possession of new or harmful legend drug, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,120.
• Rafael Balbino, 46, 2200 block of SE Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.
• Edward Gayle Ball, 77, 1000 block of SE Mills Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $2,000.
• Edward Joseph Chestnut III, 29, 2500 block of NW Little Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Leonel Diaz Diaz, 35, 1500 block of First Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Compiled by
Frank DiFiore
