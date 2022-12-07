The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Felix Onofre, 45, of Tampa. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: none.
• Harris Anthony Lee Jr., 38, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended or revoked, and arrest as out-of-state fugitive. Bond: none.
• Rocky Leroy Lee, 73, 22300 block of Nyack Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $4,250.
• Jamear DeVaughn Anderson, 28, 23400 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Miguel Enrique Osorio-Gonzalez, 31, 4700 block of Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Nodin Aquene Tabias Barnes, 18, of 3300 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without valid license. Bond: none.
• Gregory Thermidor, 32, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: fraudulent use of another person’s ID. Bond: $7,500.
• Eric Lee Butler, 46, homeless of Englewood. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.
• Brett Michael Cavicchi, 50, 6100 block of Falcon Drive, Englewood. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Abraham Brad Cozzi, 51, of Bradenton. Charges: resisting officer with violence and trespassing at a posted construction site. Bond: none.
• Nathan Randall Bryan, 44, 200 block of Charley Bryan Road, Arcadia. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $588.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Jeffrey Giroux, 45, 12400 block of Appleberg Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: fleeing or eluding law enforcement with disregard for public safety, operating motor vehicle without valid license, and arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $7,620.
• Christina Dawn Snelson, 53, 3300 block of Santa Barbara Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: arrest of out of county warrant. Bond: $349.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Tonja Jane Pinteric, 37, of Sterling, Colorado. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,000.
• Dominick Vargovcak, 34, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Christel Balbino, 44, 2200 block of SE Airport Road, Arcadia. Charge: arrest on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Calvin Wayne Dickens, 35, 4700 block of Bungalow Street, Arcadia. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: $4,000.
• Charles Richard Hatcher, 44, 2900 block of SE Joshua Estates Street, Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance and three counts each of possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or over. Bond: none.
• Kevin Michael McDonald, 42, 700 block of North Johnson Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $1,500.
Rafael Balbino Pina, 46, 2200 block of SE Airport Road, Arcadia. Charges: three counts each of trafficking amphetamine 14 grams or over, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a structure for drug activity, and using a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony. Bond: none.
