The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Carrie Louise Lamond, 40, of Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Mua Vo, 60, 15500 block of Maple Tree Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Mary Kathleen Whitney, 77, 15400 block of Lime Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Teresa Hodges, 51, 12100 block of Marabilla Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner’s order. Bond: $2,500.
Colie Lynch, 71, 1000 block of Kings Highway, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery against person 65 years or older, tampering with a witness in a misdemeanor proceeding, and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Nicholas David Ortiz, 30, 3700 block of Glendale Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: criminal mischief, resisting officer without violence, and trespassing by failure to leave property upon owner’s order. Bond: none.
Theodore Allen Nixon Jr., 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: trafficking fentanyl of 4 grams or over, possession of drug paraphernalia, and misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Zechariah Hatten, 27, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
Jamal James Campbell, 23, 1600 block of Geranium Avenue, North Port. Charges: battery and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
Dylan Stuart Cates, 38, 1800 block of Gulf Boulevard, Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana less than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $12,500.
Mark Phillip Steiner, 45, 2000 block of Willow Avenue, Englewood. Charges: two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear. Bond: none.
Joseph James Sarracino, 18, 11100 block of Waterford Avenue, Englewood. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Gabriela Diane Mendoza Resendiz, 21, 1300 block of NE Sunset Avenue, Arcadia. Charges: obtaining a firearm for an unauthorized person and issuing a false statement to purchase a weapon or firearm. Bond: $35,000.
Beverly Theresalyn Henry, 45, 600 block of West Whidden Street, Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear on bail for felony charge and violation of probation or community control. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Wilber D. Sut-Navarro, 30, of Homestead. Charge: operating motor vehicle without valid license and two arrests on out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Redmon Frederick III, 34, of Sarasota. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.
John Paul Korponay III, 40, unknown block of Trinofo Avenue, North Port. Charges: burglary and petit theft. Bond: $1,620.
Paula Kay Poscich, 60, 6200 block of Freemont Avenue, North Port. Charge: petit theft. Bond: $1,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dominick Anthony Oelenschlager, 24, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.
Jolene Amber Ruelle, 34, 100 block of South Indiana Avenue, Englewood. Charges: burglary, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $9,500.
Sara Angelina Whited, 21, 200 block of East Rotonda Boulevard, Rotonda West. Charge: DUI with blood alcohol content of 0.15 percent or greater. Bond: $120.
The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Allen Faircloth, 63, 1400 block of SE Third Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
David Bryon Groover I, 56, 1000 block of East Gibson Street, Arcadia. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: none.
