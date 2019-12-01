The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Adriane Janice Walsh, 35, 700 block of Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.
Kalin James Gerhardt, 29, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Pport Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.
Demeco Dorando Dorsett, 44, 21000 block of Tucker Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $15,000.
Brett George Thomas, 34, 20000 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
Terri Elaine Nelson, 52, 22100 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $2,000.
Michael Churchill Nolin, 29, 1700 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charges: DUI and reckless driving. Bond: $1,500.
Justin Thomas Poe, 24, 1900 block of Wheeling Ave., North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
Alexander Melnitchouk, 31, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charges: attaching a not-assigned registration, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $6,500.
Jennifer Lynn Osborne, 37, 4000 block of S. Access Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Wesley Philip Greus, 36, 8300 block of Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation. Bond: $7,500.
Preston Allan Majors, 25, 700 block of Burning Tree Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,000.
Alison Jayne Leconte, 52, 1300 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent. Bond: $5,000.
Mitchell Harrison Orr, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and an underlying charge. Bond: $12,500.
Thaddeus Tyrone Dorsey, 33, 22300 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.
Tara Ann Chaney, 35, 22200 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.