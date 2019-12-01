The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Adriane Janice Walsh, 35, 700 block of Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $1,500.

Kalin James Gerhardt, 29, 2400 block of Elkcam Blvd., Pport Charlotte. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $3,500.

Demeco Dorando Dorsett, 44, 21000 block of Tucker Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of delivery of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and violation of probation. Bond: $15,000.

Brett George Thomas, 34, 20000 block of Eagle St., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Terri Elaine Nelson, 52, 22100 block of New York Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. Bond: $2,000.

Michael Churchill Nolin, 29, 1700 block of Logsdon St., North Port. Charges: DUI and reckless driving. Bond: $1,500.

Justin Thomas Poe, 24, 1900 block of Wheeling Ave., North Port. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.

Alexander Melnitchouk, 31, 3800 block of Tonkin Drive, North Port. Charges: attaching a not-assigned registration, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $6,500.

Jennifer Lynn Osborne, 37, 4000 block of S. Access Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.

Wesley Philip Greus, 36, 8300 block of Roosevelt Ave., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and two counts of probation violation. Bond: $7,500.

Preston Allan Majors, 25, 700 block of Burning Tree Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI and refusal to submit to testing. Bond: $5,000.

Alison Jayne Leconte, 52, 1300 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent. Bond: $5,000.

Mitchell Harrison Orr, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and an underlying charge. Bond: $12,500.

Thaddeus Tyrone Dorsey, 33, 22300 block of Laramore Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,500.

Tara Ann Chaney, 35, 22200 block of Lasalle Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $2,000.

Compiled by

Daniel Sutphin

