The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Spencer Bennett, 77, 18300 block of Burkholder Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $3,000.
• Duangedeuane Dee Sarivannara, 57, 500 block of Torrington St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.
• Dana Marie Hernandez, 44, 21300 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $2,000.
• Christopher Joseph Mandile, 39, 1200 block of Mallet Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $12,500.
• Elizabeth Johanna Chandler, 36, 4500 block of Ulman Ave., North Port. Charges: out of county warrant, false owner information on pawned items valued more than $300, and dealing in stolen property via internet less than $300. Bond: none.
• Bryan Michael Epinosa Crespo, 18, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000 and uttering altered bills, checks, drafts, or notes. Bond: $10,000.
• Dawn Maire Faynor, 54, 500 block of Viridian St., Englewood. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $4,000.
• Gustavo William Reyes, 46, 10400 block of Reims Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $775.
• Joseph Allen Dillow, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000, and dealing in stolen property. Bond: $450,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jesse Jack Hornbake, 25, 26100 block of Stillwater Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
• Robert Thomas McCart, 33, of Lake Worth, Fla. Charges: fugitive from justice, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.