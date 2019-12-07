The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stone River Meadows, 23, of Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: DUI. Bond: none.
• Ari Ciolek, 55, of Guam. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Warner Kenney Stringfellow IV, 41, 2400 block of Redstone Ave., North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.
• Tamara Kiristin Anderson, 37, 500 block of Oliphant Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,000.
• Rebecca Crystal Kaylynn Mullins, 25, 15400 block of Lime Dr., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on a felony, failure to appear, and four underlying charges. Bond: $5,000.
• Carolyn Marie Senni, 65, 15600 block of Melport Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Brandon Thomas Burdette, 21, 4400 block of Whisper Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed and grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from a dwelling. Bond: $15,000.
• Jesten Cody Clark, 24, of LaBelle, Fla. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Michael Sebastian Ruitto Jr., 71, first block of Eculid St., Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• David Jay Fox, 59, 7300 Snow Dr., Englewood. Charge: failure to appear on a misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.
• Christopher Michael Brown, 47, 1200 block of E. Cypress St., Arcadia. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
