The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ari Ciolek, 61, of Guam. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Jonathan Thomas Kupchik, 35, 4500 block of Shady Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft, off-bond/forfeiture/revocations and violation of pretrial release for domestic violence. Bond: $3,000.

Cheyenne Cora Marie Thomas, 22, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.

Warner Kenney Stringfellow IV, 41, 2400 block of Redstone Ave., North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.

Stone River Meadows, 23, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Sam Edward Sebastian, 40, Cape Coral. Charges: failure to register a motor vehicle and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

Dylan Lee Bradley Biehl, 28, 2000 block of N.W. Howard Ave., Arcadia. Charges: petty theft and two counts of off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $1,500.

Luis Alfredo Camacho Martinez, 28, 400 block of N. 14th Ave., Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Abelardo Trujillo II, 32, of Albert Lea, Minnesota. Charge: sexual battery by 18 years of age or older on victim under 12 years of age. Bond: $100,000.

Samantha Ann Morgan, 25, 2000 block of Willow Hammock Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Tomas Alberto Gil, 25, Cape Coral. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

Alleah Victoria Forest, 30, 21200 block of Birwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Cynthia Maxine Carlin-Glennon, 34, 1700 block of Maryknoll Road, Englewood. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $4,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrests:

Calvin Douglas Boyd, 55, 25100 block of Lahore Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Craig Alan Hancy III, 18, 2100 block of Snapdragon Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Daniel Jason Singh, 32, 2100 block of Hopwood Ave., Venice. Charges: DUI and violation of driver’s license restrictions. Bond: $440.

Charles Todd Wetzel, 58, 100 block of N. Oak St., Osprey. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $3,000.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

