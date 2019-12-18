The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
• Angel Anthony Rivera, 43, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, battery, and failure to appear. Bond: none.
• Deborah Kay Murphy, 37, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tristin David Murphy, 35, 2600 block of Lee St., Punta Gorda. Charges: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Cody Bill Corbett, 30, 100 block of Martin Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $7,500.
• Audryona Jean Spahr, 27, 2200 block of Easy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Vincent Michael Cefalo, 29, 22100 block of Felton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Tylor Andrew Fiorentino, 19, 18400 block of Barbara Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant, burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, and criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: none.
• Derek Arnold Walker, 47, 18500 block of Ashcroft Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $240.
• Shane Parker Salmon, 36, 4500 block of Mermell Circle, North Port. Charges: two counts nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $644.
• Christopher Aaron Datta, 27, 6200 block of Mayberry Ave., North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer. Bond: $3,500.
• Serena Willis, 40, of Immokalee. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $2,500.
• Albert Lee Bennett III, 38, 1600 block of Shadow Lane, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Floyd Coy Church, 42, of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Donna Kristine Lanigan, 46, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jose Luis Morales, 38, of Arcadia. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Lisa Marie Ostuni, 53, 7500 block of Siledge Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on person 65 years or older. Bond: $10,000.
• Lucas Anthony Landis, 38, of Arcadia. Charge: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Ronald Benjamin Austin, 54, 3400 block of Palm Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Rudy Butler, 33, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, Englewood: Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Jasmine Freeman, 32. 10000 block of Wilmington Boulevard, Englewood. Charge; battery. Bond: none.
• Shalissa Mitchell, 20, 5000 block of LaFrance Avenue, North Port. Charge: hit and run, hitting an unattended vehicle without leaving a note. Bond: $120.
• Jessica Reyes, 25, 6000 block of Stardust Avenue, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Mary Walters, 57, 400 block of Briarwood, Venice. Charges: battery, child abuse without great bodily harm. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Eric Clappe, 31, 8700 block of Cristobal Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $240.
