The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Darren James Rodriguez, 54, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Anthony Peter Purpura, 72, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
James Anthony Popivich, 31, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
Gavin Willis Nelson, 40, 3700 block of Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.
Carmen Oliveras Gereg, 68, 18400 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Joshua Luis Pagan, 35, 18400 block of Arapahoe Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $170.
Roosevelt Rene Jr., 45, of Pembroke Pines, Fla. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Dustin Berrios, 27, 6000 block of Corcoran Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: None.
Daniel Naylor, 31, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Raymond Sanders, 32, 4000 block of Arley Road, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
