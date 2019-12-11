The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Darren James Rodriguez, 54, 100 block of Annapolis Lane, Rotonda West. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.

Anthony Peter Purpura, 72, 6300 block of Scott St., Punta Gorda. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

James Anthony Popivich, 31, 2300 block of Pinegrove Circle, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear on felony and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

Gavin Willis Nelson, 40, 3700 block of Rosemary Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,000.

Carmen Oliveras Gereg, 68, 18400 block of Van Nuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Joshua Luis Pagan, 35, 18400 block of Arapahoe Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $170.

Roosevelt Rene Jr., 45, of Pembroke Pines, Fla. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Dustin Berrios, 27, 6000 block of Corcoran Drive, North Port. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: None.

Daniel Naylor, 31, 300 block of Old Englewood Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Raymond Sanders, 32, 4000 block of Arley Road, North Port. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments