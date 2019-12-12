The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jasmine Ervinique Milfort-Smith, 24, 500 block of West Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).

Marc Allen Norton, 41, 3100 block of DeSoto Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marcia Marie Hix, 54, 600 block of Lorca Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond: $15,000.

Travias Djuan Johnson, 27, of Orlando. Charges: three counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Marcie Lou Strickland, 31, 8200 block of Drew Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Dawn Mary Thompson, 61, 10300 block of Kidron Ave., Englewood. Charges: DUI and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments