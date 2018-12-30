The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Daryll Meece, 46, of South Bend, Ind. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer without violence and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
Ryan Thomas Couch, 45, 1600 block of Spruce Pine Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $3,000.
Darin James Anderson, 49, 213000 block of Gladis Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without prescription. Bond: $8,000.
Tammy Lynn Diedrick, 42, 22000 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $5,000.
Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 22, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
Elian Serphia Everett, 17, 23400 block of Freeport Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, petty theft, battery on officer or firefighter, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, resisting officer with violence and violation of probation. Bond: none.
Marvin Michael Cunningham, 61, of Osage Beach, Mo. Charges: possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Justin Scott Deitrich, 18, 1700 block of Ripley St., North Port. Charges: possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond. none.
Christopher Richard Romero, 37, 300 block of Eland Drive, North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $1,000.
Scott Jay Fontaine, Jr., 37, homeless of Murdock, FL. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
Daniil Slashchev, 35, of Denver, CO. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: none.
− Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
