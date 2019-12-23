The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Robert Lee Heltsley, 41, 9400 block of Fruitland Avenue, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.
Candy Sue Yoder, 47, 4100 block of Harbor Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Toby Lee Natisan Carter, 44, 1200 block of Access Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $17,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Peter Joseph III Novosel, 35, 252000 block of Compana Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI alcohol or drugs and DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $5,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Addison Turkovics, 24, 400 block of Falls of Venice Circle, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Ronald Robak, 49, 2000 block of Arkansas Avenue, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Ann Shaefer, 46, 800 block of Seneca Road, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.
Jason Brunt, 38, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
Timothy Defreitas, 64, 1100 bloc of Capels Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: None.
David Pemberton, Jr., 40, 3000 block of Pan American Boulevard, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second degree. Bond: 5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Nickolas Calvano, 23, 4400 block of Sabrina Terrace, North Port. Charges: grand theft, less than $5,000, fleeing and eluding a law enforcement official. Bond: none.
Michael Crea, 57, 8500 block of Pickwick Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended, third or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,000.
Darlene Forsten, 47, 7000 block of Darlene Street, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $5,000.
Dallas Powell Jr., 44, 12000 block of South Suarez Street, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Justin Koch, 41, 300 block of South Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: two counts of petty theft, third or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
William Trimmer, 41, 1200 block of Barbara Lane, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: $20,000.
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik and Tom Harmening
