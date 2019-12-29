The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ricardo Garcia Rodriguez, 33, of Tampa. Charges: driving with a suspended license and fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers. Bond: $10,000.

Shama Fatima Sayed, 21, 17100 block of Kellog Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $2,500.

Joshua Phillip Browning, 32, 6100 block of Rumford St., Punta Gorda. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Mitchell Lawrence Cordell, 6200 block of Quincy St., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, DUI with damage to property or person, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: none.

Daniel Santiago, 34, 4300 block of Boggs St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Justin Leonard Gilpin, 46, 15500 block of Kites Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing. Bond: $3,000.

Christina Marie Cooper, 47, 23100 block of McMullen Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.

Cody James Thomas, 35, 20300 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, resisting an officer without violence and corruption by threat against a public servant. Bond: $12,500.

Bryan Wallace Bourke, 35, 3200 block of Travers Ave., North Port. Charge: commit domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

John Vinson Kilbourne, 31, 7700 block of Suncoast Drive, North Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.

Mark Jerome Beaudry, Jr., 48, of Carolina Beach, NC. Charge: DUI with 0.15 or higher with a person of under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Sabrina Stacey Johnson-Lambert, 60, 800 block of Belcher Road, Boca Grande. Charge: DUI with 0.15 or higher with a person of under 18 years of age in vehicle. Bond: $2,500.

Dawn Marie Oneal, 50, 11000 block of S.W. Crenshaw Ave., Arcadia. Charges: DUI, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, introduction of contraband into a county detention facility and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.

Miranda Nahja Murphy, 44, 21200 block of Glendale Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: felony or domestic battery by strangulation. Bond: $5,000.

Keith Meaney, 39, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a convicted Florida felon, violation of parole and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $48,200.

Nicole Marie Musker, 38, 2700 block of S.W. 32nd St., Cape Coral. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, possession of a harmful new legend drug without prescription and possession of firearm, ammunition or weapon by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: $34,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Christopher Joseph Gustafson, 19, 17200 block of Gulfspray Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $620.

Alexandra Noelle Hamilton, 31, 5600 block of S. Estates Drive, Nokomis. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Michelle Rene Sears, 51, 400 block of Fountain St., Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny, petty theft. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

