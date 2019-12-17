The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Brandon Scott Noto, 26, 27100 block of Partin Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $1,050.

Abdool Zulifikar Khaleel, 56, 26300 block of Bridgewater Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license suspended (2nd offense). Bond: $1,500.

Michael Christopher Miller, 51, 7400 block of Watson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $3,500.

Andre Miscele Etheart, 38, 21200 block of Dearborn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Anna Maria Krug, 34, of North Fort Myers. Charges: two counts of failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.

David Albert Smith, 40, homeless of Fort Myers. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and underlying charge. Bond: $8,000.

Catherine Anne O’Neill, 31, 1900 block of Wisconsin Avenue, Englewood. Charges: false owner information on pawned items valued less than $300, dealing in stolen property, burglary of an occupied structure unarmed, grand theft more than $10,000 less than $20,000, grand theft of firearm, and burglary of dwelling structure or conveyance while armed. Bond: $70,000.

Blas Enrique Hidalgo II, 29, 19300 block of Villanova Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $3,500.

Michael James Morrison, 44, of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner and larceny petty theft. Bond: $7,500.

Floyd Coy Church, 42, of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.

Alexandra Leigh Chandler, 31, of Arcadia. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Joseph Benjamin Trotta, 24, 500 block of Via Tripoli, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Matthew Ryan McCann, 40, 1st block of Broadmoor Road, Rotonda West. Charges: refusal to submit to testing and DUI 3rd violation within 10 years. Bond: $7,500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

David Karpov, 28, of West Palm Beach. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Jerry Andrews, 48, 600 block of May Apple Way, Venice. Charges: sexual assault on a victim under 12 years old, distribution of obscene material to a minor. Bond: none.

Austin Nicosia, 20, 400 block of Park Boulevard, Venice. Charge: possession of marijuana, less than 20 grams. Bond: none.

Shandra Povec, 33, 7000 block of Mesa Street, North Port. Charges: operating a motor vehicle without a license, failure to register a motor vehicle, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $360.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephanie Mazzeo, 30, 3000 block of Garlenda Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Edward McMahon, 46, 1000 block of Jamaica Road, Venice. Charges: driving while license suspended, DUI. Bond: $1,620.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments