The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Rusty Shane Fail, 32, 2100 block of Green St., Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment of a person against their will and battery. Bond: $10,000.
Jonathan Christopher Garrett, 28, 3300 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking more than 14 grams of amphetamine. Bond: $52,000.
Michael Andrew Lomrantz, 39, 8700 block of Culebra Ave., North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Leonardo Junior Castro, 37, of Fort Lauderdale. Charge: driving while license suspended-third or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Herman Gomez Nunez De Villa, 25, of Englewood. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Christopher Miller, 51, 7400 block of Watson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $3,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Vincent Rump, 23, of North Fort Myers. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Jose Ernesto Macias Herrera, 31, of Sarasota. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Danny Couch, 39, 3600 block of Montclair Circle, North Port. Charges: two counts of DUI. Bond: $620.
Joshua Jury, 28, 8600 block of Laboca Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted Florida felon and possession of ammunition by a convicted Florida felon. Bond: none.
Michael Russo, 53, 3300 block of Sikeston Avenue, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession with intent to sell, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $3,000.
Richard Waem, 18, 1300 block of Guardian Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny and petty theft (first offense). Bond: $2,000.
Michael Padley, 31, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI, knowingly driving while license suspended, failure to have required endorsement on driver's license, failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $980.
Paul Allen, Jr., 32, unspecified address on Indian Drive, Englewood. Charges: failure to register as a sexual offender, battery, failure to register as a sexual offender every 30 days. Bond: $15,000.
Andrea Vigoralli, 29, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jacob Cicciari, 25, 3700 block of Nekossa Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $1,500.
Eric Davis, 48, 4500 block of Vaquero Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $25,000.
Antonio Mendez, 20, 2700 block of Brewster Road, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
Quintana Machuca, 31, 400 block of Granada Road, North Port. Charge: petty theft (second degree). Bond: $120.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
