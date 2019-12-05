The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Edward Francis Griffin Jr., 32, of Sarasota. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.

Chad Bernhard Cousar, 31, 28100 block of Pasadena Drive, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts delivering cocaine, selling cocaine within 1,000 feet specified area, possession of cocaine, delivering cocaine within 1,000 feet of a church, violation of probation, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.

Jason Paul Lambert, 39, 22500 block of Tampa Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: $6,000.

Matthew Blake Lang, 29, 1600 block of Abscott Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Ian James Bresnahan, 26, 22200 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: unlawful sexual activity with certain minors. Bond: $50,000.

Thea Michelle Psathas, 44, 23300 block of Olean Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts delivering methamphetamine, and two counts trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine. Bond: $217,000.

Joshua Gerard Dufour, 26, 22400 block of Elmira Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked, failure to appear, and underlying charge. Bond: none.

John Michael Larosa, 22, 9100 block of Cherry Drive, Englewood. Charges: two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Shannon Marie Daugherty, 38, 1st block of Manor Court, Englewood. Charge: violate domestic violence injunction. Bond: $5,000.

Bryan Eugene Mink, 43, of Cape Coral. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, reckless driving 1st offense, and failure to stop vehicle as ordered by law enforcement officer. Bond: $11,000.

Lawrence Edward Henson III, 30, of Avon Park. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Deandra Nytrel Williams, 25, of Arcadia. Charges: out of county warrant and driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Ellaina Klinger, 38, 100 block of Church Street, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Katherine Meacham, 46, 500 block of LaGorce Drive, Venice. Charge: grand theft, firearm. Bond: none.

Jonathan Dillard, 45, 4800 block of Jacaranda Heights Drive, Venice. Charges: larceny, petty theft, criminal mischief, intoxication in a public place causing disorder. Bond: $360.

Jessica Fierros, 33, 1400 block of Hampstead Avenue, North Port. Charges: selling cocaine within 1,000 feet of a convenience business, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, DUI. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Rudy Butler Jr., 33, 1900 block of Mississippi Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Alexis Harlow, 24, 4500 block of Hamwood Street, North Port. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $500.

William Hollingsworth, 51, 4100 block of Trekell Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.

