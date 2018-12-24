The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Derek James Yates, 30, 23200 block of Quesada Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting officer without violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: none.
Todd Arthur Brusati, 50, 1400 block of Kolenda St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kimberly Michelle Senter, 50, 12000 of Henley Ave., Port Charlotte: Charges: tamper with evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
Erica Rachel Barnette, 34, 12000 of Henley Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony, three counts of underlying charges, two counts of possession of a controlled substance without prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Travis Lovell Canady, 29, 20000 block of Hepner Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and resisting officer without violence. Bond: none.
Paige Randall Brayshaw, 25, 22400 block of Glen Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Tony Williams, 22, 1400 block of Fireside St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI alcohol or drugs. Bond: none.
Jonathan Alan Hartman, 31, 190 block of Salem Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: retail theft. Bond: $10,000.
Wendy Elizabeth Schmidt, 50, 1400 block of Royal Forest Loop, Lakeland. Charges: petty theft and retail theft. Bond: $1,000.
Michael Scott Alden, 33, 70 block of Pine St., Englewood. Charges: petty theft and out of county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Haley Alexandria Bryant, 20, 2307 block of Florida Terrance, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property and fraud false information given to a pawn Bond: $9,000.
Helena Fultz, 48, 216 block of Myrtle Ave., Nokomis. Charge: two counts of petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $26,500.
Jessica Marie Roberts, 26, 5694 block of Gilroy Ave., North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: violation of financial responsibility for property damage and violation of non-resident required driver's license. Bond: $2,000.
Mathew Owen Schwartz, 34, 3756 of Shalimar Terrance, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription and two counts of possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,500.
William Walter Vanname Jr., 55, 315 block of Collins Road, Nokomis. Charge: driving with a suspended license third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Grace Amber Zelazney, 31, 719 block of Kimble Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine) without a prescription, possession of drugs (zolpidem) with intent to sell, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $4,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Robert Lee Conklin, 82, 4530 block of Bayano St., North Port. Charge: lewd and lascivious behavior: molestation against a victim less than 12. Bond: $100,000.
Ricardo Hernandez, 36, 820 block of N Pompano Ave., Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and non-moving traffic violation. Bond: $3,620.
Denise Ann Dellapena, 43, 3106 of 54th Drive, Bradenton. Charges: knowingly driving while license is suspended or revoked. Bond: $120.
Katherine Marie Doherty, 29, 401 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell, manufacture and deliver and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.
Lorraine Evans, 44, 4396 block of Blitzen Terrance, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Michele Denise Sedlak, 56, 507 block of Kumquat Ave., Sarasota. Charge: damage of property of $200 or less. Bond: $120.
Sergey Vladimorovich Sergeychik, 32, 2602 block of Ensenada Lane, North Port. Charge: dealing in stolen property and altered ID to secondhand dealer for Charlotte County. Bond: $20,000.
William Lee Stewart, 69, 6450 block of Old Court St., North Port. Charge: grand theft of more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $1,500.
Thomas George Taylor, 68, 4398 block of Cobbler Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $500.
Cody James Wendland, 31, 2195 block of Woodmere Dr., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
John Kenneth Fegley, 45, 507 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $1,500.
Scott Thomas Hill, 58, 306 block of Olive Ave., Venice. Charge: driving with a suspended license third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
Ethan Skyler Waters, 19, 340 block of Alligator Place, Venice. Charge: resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol in Venice reported the following arrests:
Wallace Newlin, 71, 312 block of Pine Ranch Trail, Osprey. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Cesar Lopez-Villegas, 23, 3232 block of Fruitville Road, Sarasota. Charge: driving with an expired license for more than six months. Bond: $120.00.
Thomas Wayne Hefner, 59, 6320 block of W 14th St., Bradenton. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Tracey Joe Watson, 56, 1709 block of Spoonville Dr., Nokomis. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin and Victoria Villanueva-Marquez
