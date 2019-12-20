The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Matthew Johnathon Gilliard, 47, of Wauchula. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $1,070.

Kenneth Ray Croyle, 51, 14100 block of Pariclen Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.

David Eldon Dodd, 57, 200 block of West Ann St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

James Allen Kenson, 49, of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Renee Sue Adamo, 35, 800 block of Burland St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $2,500.

Reginald Eugene Tatum Jr., 25, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.

Manfred Gunter Hermann Heye, 70, 5300 block of Ashwood Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: burglary with assault or battery. Bond: $2,500.

Richard Andrew Francis, 76, 26400 block of Rampart Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $35,000.

Lucas Christopher Cramer, 24, 3300 block of Lullaby Road, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $6,000.

Bradley Jordan Greus, 33, 8300 block of Roosevelt St., Englewood. Charges: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $8,000.

Jonathan Edward Holladay, 32, 6100 block of Berkeley St., Englewood. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a 3rd degree felony proceeding. Bond: $11,000.

Stephen Herbert Flint, 62, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $20,000.

Robert Wesley McAlister, 71, 600 block of Linden Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI 0.15 higher or with person under 18 in vehicle. Bond: none (supervised release).

Deartis Cherie Pryor, 30, of Bradenton. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.

Marvin Lee Bates, 30, of Arcadia. Charges: reckless driving 1st offense and out of county warrant. Bond: none.

John Andrew Richardson, 41, 10100 block of Burnt Store Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Nicholas Dustin Interval, 20, 21500 block of Beaverton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

Katie Rose Buongiorno, 33, 24500 block of Buckingham Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: simple assault. Bond: $1,500.

Morgan Phillip Guthrie, 36, 19700 block of Midway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Benjamin Whitmore Schaefer, 34, 24100 block of Beatrix Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

Michael Francis Densmore, 54, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).

Robert Frank Twist, 43, of Fruitland Park, Fla. Charges: DUI 0.15 or higher or with person under 18 in vehicle and DUI. Bond: none.

The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Jennifer McClelland, 38, 500 block of Palmetto Drive, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled device without a prescription. Bond: None.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Robert Tinsley, 40, 4000 block of Zamita Avenue, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.

Ralph Payette, 61, 4200 block of Skyway Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intention to kill. Bond: $15,000.

William Davila, 44, 5000 block of LaFrance Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied building, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.

Katelyn Lewis, 28, 6000 block of Dennison Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

