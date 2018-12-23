The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Shawn Albert Popp, 48, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: battery, resisting an officer without violence, criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• David Alan Davis, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $30,000.
• Nikolay Valdimar Maldzhiev, 41, 3400 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charges: felony batter or domestic battery by strangulation, resisting an officer without violence and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Kimberly Christine Cushman, 49, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
• Kenneth Robert Taylor Sr., 55, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
• Thomas Matthew Monahan, 33, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Alyssa Caitlin Rutledge, 29, 23300 block of Rountree Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: four counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and scheme to defraud obtaining property less than $20,000. Bond: none.
• Alfred Joseph Ruigomez, 53, of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Scott Ralph-Edward Parsons, 28, 800 block of Rutland Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner, possession of drug paraphernalia and petty theft 3rd subsequent offense. Bond: $16,000.
• Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 39, 8100 block of Cheseboro Ave., North Port. Charges: failure to appear, underlying charge, and four counts of grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: none.
• Skydra Nicole Lynn, 18, 4300 block of Scottish Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: none.
• Christian James Morrison, 26, 200 block of Ciboa Ave., North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $1,500.
• Kristin Delores Sensley, 47, of Nokomis. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Patrick Joseph Anderson Jr., 26, of Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Dasean Darnell Watson, 44, of Bradenton. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $3,240.
• Robert Alan Rice, 38, 40 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness in a 3rd degree felony proceeding, and violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Shawn Henry Smith, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Kevin Lee Manning, 40, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Eddie Angel Howard, 26, 100 block of Duxbury Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.