The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Cornell Cavaughn Aarons, 22, 25000 block of Patlisade Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• William Chad Willis, 32, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Reginald Eugene Tatum, 24, 2400 block of Warne St., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license and two counts fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Steven Wayne Kinter, 31, 4100 block of Conway Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery and criminal mischief under $200 damage. Bond: $5,000.
• Joann Marlene Stone, 38, 300 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Brandon Bento Medeiros, 25, 700 block of Sidney Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jacob Joseph Steinman, 26, 3300 block of Kate Terrace, North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
• Timothy Stewart Florian, 24, 4100 block of Killdeer Terrace, North Port. Charge: petty theft 1st degree property $100 to under $300. Bond: $2,500.
• Michelle Macken, 50, 11000 block of Kimberly Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Freddie Montero, 24, of Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and two underlying charges. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Ryan David Mitchell, 24, address withheld. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana with intent to sell. Bond: $5,000.
• Michael Alan Carey, 29, of Arcadia. Charge: possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $15,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Patrick Anderson Jr., 26, 100 block of North Jessica Street, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: burglary of an unoccupied structure). Bond: none.
• Dylan Hawk-Flilicky, 22, 5200 block of Athens Way, Venice. Charge: possession of THC wax with intent to sell. Bond: $7,500.
• Paul Malaterra, 42, 300 block of Gladstone Boulevard, Englewood. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: two counts of driving with a suspended license, carrying of a concealed weapon with a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia). Bond: none.
• Eugene Matney, 36, 500 block of Sheridan Drive, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: leaving the scene of an accident without giving information). Bond: $3,000.
• Matthew Middleton, 29, 500 block of Fitzhugh Avenue, Punta Gorda. Charges: larceny third or subsequent offense and two counts of contempt of court (original charges: larceny and driving with a suspended license second or subsequent conviction). Bond: $32,500.
• Daniel Soper, 30, 200 block of Capri Avenue, Venice. Charges: fleeing or eluding police and violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: $1,500.
• Trisha Steffes, 37, 700 block of Shetland Circle, Nokomis. Charges: three counts of violation of probation (original charges: two counts selling or manufacturing of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Jessica Templeton, 34, 600 block of King Street, Nokomis. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a new legend drug without prescription). Bond: $20,000.
• Moneil Wooten II, 33, 200 block of North Sierra Street, Nokomis. Charge: arson second degree. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Maria Estevez-Herrera, 75, of Hallandale Beach, Fla. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Kristopher Hodges, 31, 2400 block of Carnation Court, North Port. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
• Daniel Rodriguez Jr., 39, 12000 block of Rosaro Avenue, North Port. Charge: larceny Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alexander Aubert, 37, 700 block of Gloriosa Road, Venice. Charge: fraud for false identification given to a law enforcement officer. Bond: $500.
• Jovan Edwards, 23, of Venice. Charges: two counts of kidnapping, two counts of battery and resisting arrest. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Alexandra Herrera and Compiled by Anne Easker
