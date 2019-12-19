The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
John Michael Doherty, 26, 400 block of Auburn Lake Circle, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $5,000.
Adam Richard Jacques, 29, of Sarasota. Charges: battery, resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft, petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, and requesting a refund using a false receipt. Bond: $22,000.
Michael Demetrious Parrish Jr., 26, 700 block of Myrtle St., Punta Gorda. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor and two underlying charges. Bond: $10,000.
Sarah Marie Brooks, 27, 8200 block of Swiss Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Zeming Jason Li, 18, 1200 block of Hinton St., Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny petty theft. Bond: $2,500.
Nathan Elliott Pacifico, 40, 20200 block of Peachland Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: trespass failure to leave property upon order by owner. Bond: none.
Leslie Janele Conley, 37, 400 block of Bowman Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Patrick Edward Merrill, 51, 17800 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $655.
Kristina Marie Hains, 36, 21400 block of Kenyon Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: none.
Gregory Thomas Lemons, 48, 22300 block of La Salle Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Stephanie Torres Benton, 36, 1300 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI and DUI damage to property or person of another. Bond: $3,000.
Devenere Damon Wiggins, 21, 5800 block of Spearman Circle, North Port. Charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure unarmed, grand theft of motor vehicle, larceny petty, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $14,000.
Yvonne Renee Fiorini, 54, 2100 block of South McCall Road, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
Julian Jorge Reyes Garcia, 67, of Cape Coral. Charge: trespass on property other than structure or conveyance. Bond: $3,500.
Rachal Necole Mills, 42, of Cape Coral. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Jeffrey Ward Keller, 61, 100 block of Small St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $3,500.
Rosemary Danyel Mackie, 44, 21200 block of Edgewater Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,500.
Kahlil Malik Jawanza Jacobs, 23, 21000 block of Indiana Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, violation of probation, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Angela Leigh Mason, 44, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County’s Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:
William Rafferty, Jr., 51, 1900 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charge: battery. Bond: None
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
