The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joseph Allen Dillow, 40, of Sarasota. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and tampering with or fabricating physical evidence. Bond: $28,000
• Kerry Ann Dillow, 43, of Sarasota. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Franklin Charles Pierce, 74, 20400 block of Allbury Drive, Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI with damage to property or person and leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $3,000.
• Marcus Laval Rose Jr., 35, 500 block of Spruce St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Steven Daniel Questel, 30, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $7,500.
• Ryvana Deeann Hase-Rish, 40, 400 block of Ferris Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: retail theft $300 or more second offense. Bond: $10,000.
• Skydra Nicole Lynn, 18, 4300 block of Scottish Terrace, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $5,000.
• Lee Emerson Ambler, 38, of Lehigh Acres. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $853.
• Latoya Lachan Legree, 28, of Lake Placid. Charge: grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $5,000.
• Matthew James Ashley, 36, of Fort Myers. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and three underlying charges. Bond: none.
• Edgar Miguel Marquez, 28, of Delgetona, Fla. Charges: driving while license suspended 2nd offense, aggravated fleeing or eluding, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $26,000.
• Rogerio Maldonado Jr., 44, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Harry Edwin Morrison Jr., 72, 23100 block of Maclellan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Ryan Thaddeus Winch, 36, 14400 block of Pambar Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Megan Catherine Duyn, 32, 2500 block of Luther Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none (supervised release).
The Sarasota Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Byrd Jr., 18, 1800 block of South Biscayne Drive, North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny of law enforcement equipment, two counts of dealing in stolen property and destroying or tampering with evidence. Bond: $31,500.
• David Green, 32, 300 block of South Maple Street, Englewood. Charge: domestic battery. Bond: none.
Tyler Lupinetti, 21, 1400 block of Russellville Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: grand theft of a firearm and larceny of less than $5,000 but more than $300). Bond: none.
• Matthew Michaels, 37, 400 block of Euclid Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: larceny and property damage. Bond: $750.
• Paula Pipkins, 49, 2100 block of Forked Creek Drive, Englewood. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Joseph Roberts, 21, 700 block of Pineland Avenue, Venice. Charges: reckless driving first offense and driving with a suspended license first offense. Bond: $240.
• Tavarious Smith, 22, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: burglary of an unoccupied structure, fleeing a law enforcement officer with no regard and possession of a firearm by a felon). Bond: none.
• William Teets, 58, 3800 block of Fround Street, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
• James Tolbert Jr., 18, 5100 block of Bullard Street, North Port. Charges: dealing in stolen property, two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon, two counts of violation of probation for unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and larceny. Bond: $22,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Aaron Leben, 26, of Miami. Charge: fraud. Charge: $1,500.
• Robert Mckenzie, 27, 100 block of Northwest Granada Boulevard, North Port. Charge: larceny less than $5,000 but more than $300. Bond: $1,500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
