The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 23, of Tampa. Charges: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Patricia Carolyn Martin, 37, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: other violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, attach registration license plate not assigned, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $7,000.

Jessica Marie Williams, 25, 1400 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

Rene Marie Glynn, 50, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.

Peter William Gladkowski, 53, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.

Raymond Carl Peters, 47, 2200 block of Leryl Avenue, North Port. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and battery. Bond: $7,000.

Kevin Joel Todd, 29, of Miramar, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

Latisha Leahna Campbell, 28, 9400 block of Downing Street, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.

Ryan Edward Branch, 36, 1200 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.

Chester Long Lambrechts, 44, of Deerfield, Ill. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.

Jeffrey Collier Crocker, 39, of Arcadia. Charges: out-of-county warrant, other violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: none.

Corey Lee Callahan, 31, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

Gregg Leonard Hoffner, 5800 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.

Dejesus Maurice Kelly Sr., 42, 22200 block of New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Michael Andrew Minnucci, 47, 6400 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charge: battery on health services personnel. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Michael Neal Dufresne, 56, 20 block of Englewood Heights Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Trinity Jack Erwin, 30, 3600 block of Lapeer Avenue, North Port. Charges: abuse of an elderly person with great harm and two counts of domestic battery. Bond: $6,000.

Taiber Lynn Glotz, 25, 81100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.

