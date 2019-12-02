The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Marquise Tyrelle Faison, 23, of Tampa. Charges: driving while license is revoked-habitual offender and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Patricia Carolyn Martin, 37, homeless of Sarasota. Charges: other violation of financial responsibility law, driving while license suspended third or subsequent offense, attach registration license plate not assigned, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $7,000.
Jessica Marie Williams, 25, 1400 block of Fireside Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Rene Marie Glynn, 50, 24000 block of Heritage Place, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,000.
Peter William Gladkowski, 53, 24300 block of Harborview Road, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of domestic violence injunction and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Raymond Carl Peters, 47, 2200 block of Leryl Avenue, North Port. Charge: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and battery. Bond: $7,000.
Kevin Joel Todd, 29, of Miramar, Fla. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Latisha Leahna Campbell, 28, 9400 block of Downing Street, Englewood. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
Ryan Edward Branch, 36, 1200 block of Drury Lane, Englewood. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $3,000.
Chester Long Lambrechts, 44, of Deerfield, Ill. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $500.
Jeffrey Collier Crocker, 39, of Arcadia. Charges: out-of-county warrant, other violation of financial responsibility law and driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: none.
Corey Lee Callahan, 31, of Arcadia. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Gregg Leonard Hoffner, 5800 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Dejesus Maurice Kelly Sr., 42, 22200 block of New York Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Michael Andrew Minnucci, 47, 6400 block of Harmony Road, North Port. Charge: battery on health services personnel. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Michael Neal Dufresne, 56, 20 block of Englewood Heights Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Trinity Jack Erwin, 30, 3600 block of Lapeer Avenue, North Port. Charges: abuse of an elderly person with great harm and two counts of domestic battery. Bond: $6,000.
Taiber Lynn Glotz, 25, 81100 block of Porto Chico Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Daniel Sutphin
