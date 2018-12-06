The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Kenneth Rand White, 51, of Sarasota. Charges: three counts of violation of probation. Bond: none
• Matthew Akeem Middleton, 29, 500 block of Fitzhugh Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: driving while license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
• Justin Noah Valdes, 38, 300 block of Mann Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Rashawn Devoy Jones Sr., 38, 21300 block of Eaton Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: false imprisonment of a person against their will and felony battery. Bond: $20,000.
• Teresa Charlene Marie Stankich, 31, 20400 block of Lorenzo Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, possession of drug paraphernalia, introduction of contraband into county detention facility, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
• Alicia Kay Skinner, 29, 4100 block of Ulster Ave., North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $840.
• Matthew Gerard Calleia, 46, 4400 block of Gorgas St., North Port. Charge: failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,000.
• Roselle Kay Watson, 37, 3100 block of Monday Terrace, North Port. Charge: permitting unauthorized operator to drive. Bond: $3,000.
• Derrick Glen Thomas, 26, of Jacksonville. Charges: violation of probation, burglary of an unoccupied dwelling unarmed, and grand theft of property more than $300 but less than $5,000. Bond: $15,850.
• Leonel Gonzalez Jr., 64, of Fort Myers. Charge: DUI. Bond: $5,000.
• Raymond Michael Guilfoyle Jr., 29, 2800 block of 11th St., Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Kyle Joseph Flynn, 27, 25100 block of Zodiak Lane, Punta Gorda. Charge: willfully defraud/attempt to defraud urine drug test and violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Tyler Brown, 21, 4200 block of Banbury Terrace, North Port. Charges: out of state warrant for Missouri. Bond: none.
• Randall Casady, 27, 2600 block of Abbots Ford Street, North Port. Charges: two counts of possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $15,000.
• Elias Moss, 21, 600 block of Yale Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (original charges: trespassing and possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $400.
• Marvin Rhom, 52, 7900 block of Hyde Avenue, North Port. Charge: violation of pretrial release (original charge: domestic violence).
• Calvin Stroman, 29, 23000 block of Charleston Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: larceny less than $5000 but more than $300). Bond: $25,000.
• Christoper Vietts, 29, 6200 block of Avilla Street, Englewood. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: violation of protection order). Bond: none.
• Barbara Whiteaker, 48, 1100 block of Timber Terrace, Englewood. Charges: fraud and four counts of violation of probation (original charges: grand theft, two counts of forgery and possession of a controlled substance). Bond: $10,000.
• Dylan Woodward, 27, 100 block of North Pearl Avenue, Nokomis. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: hit and run resulting property damage). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jesse Buck, 24, 6100 block of Myrtlewood Road, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: larceny first offense). Bond: $1,500.
• Dustin Smith, 38, 1100 block of Torgerson Street, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license). Bond: $500.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera^p
