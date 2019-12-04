The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Tommy Lee Rose, 33, 600 block of Hobart Road, Venice. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Enoch Lacy Glover Jr., 41, 400 block of San Marie Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Michael Kay Goff, 42, 35500 block of Washington Loop Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $8,000.
Sandra Jean Colwell, 74, 100 block of Concord Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none (supervised release).
Lazaro Acosta Nunez, 28, 19200 block of Midway Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Brian Alan Marabella, 45, 400 block of Waterside Street, Port Charlotte. Charges: violation of probation and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Neal O’Bryant Durham Jr., 19, 3600 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charge: battery on public or private education employee. Bond: $5,000.
Matthew Paul Mills, 29, 2400 block of Frankfort Court, North Port. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Scott Michael Comer, 34, 6200 block of Fabian Road, North Port. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
Latoya Lachan Legree, 29, of Lake Placid. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Virginia Ann Billie, 51, of Immokalee. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Jason Earon Williams, 38, 3300 block of Placida Road, Englewood. Charge: two counts failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and nine underlying charges. Bond: none.
Juan Carlos Lanza-Membreno, 37, of Bradenton. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
Octavian Bernard Waiters, 25, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Marianne Thersa Flynn, 66, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Kristi Lynn Lehman, 39, 6100 block of Gillot Boulevard, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: $3,000.
Timothy Keith Nichil, 39, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charges: two counts fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer and two counts driving without license revoked habitual offender. Bond: $25,000.
Daymond David Nolte, 40, 2600 block of Starview Avenue, North Port. Charges: violation of probation and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
Tiffini Yvonne Degaetani, 37, of North Fort Myers. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Paige Sheri Mitschele, 52, of Naples. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
Alexander Reynold Dearriba, 42, of Jacksonville. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Joseph Allen Bok Whitt, 23, 1300 block of Ives Drive, Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
Deandra Nytrel Williams, 25, of Arcadia. Charges: out of county warrant and driving while license revoked-habitual offender. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Joseph Edward Kuczko, 37, of St. James City. Charges: DUI and operating motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $3,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Johnee Culler, 24, 1300 block of Piedmont Road, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: None.
Melanie Masalko, 32, 8400 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, grand theft, less than $5,000. Bond: None.
Theresa Patten, 45, 7800 block of Taplin Avenue, North Port. Charges: fraud, uttering a false instrument, larceny, grand theft less than $5,000. Bond: $10,000.
John Spencer, 49, 3200 block of East Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: petit theft, third conviction. Bond: None.
Brittany Whitaker, 48, 13750 West Tamiami Trail, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance, resisting an officer with violence. Bond: None.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Viktor Orekhov, 63, 2700 block of Pretzel Lane, North Port. Charges: assault with a deadly weapon, without intention to kill. Resisting a law enforcement officer with violence. Bond: None.
Daniel DeWitt, 80, 8200 block of Galbut Avenue, North Port. Charges: two counts of violating domestic protective violence injunction. Bond; $10,000.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrests:
Guillermo Meyzen, Jr., 45, 5000 block of Simrack Street, North Port. Charges: two counts heroin, sale, manufacture or deliver. Bond: None.
Craig Rumph, 21, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charges: driving while license suspended, second offense, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $1,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
