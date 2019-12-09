The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Mary Jane Perez Margary, 40, 1200 block of Slashpine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Daniel Richard Schultz Jr., 30, 3700 block of Brooklyn Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph Viqueira, 30, 5300 block of Andris Court, North Port. Charge: county ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
Michael Patrick Schroeder, 21, homeless of North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and carrying a concealed weapon unlicensed firearm. Bond: $22,000.
Adam Kenneth Neider, 30, 2500 block of Shelia Lane, North Port. Charge: driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
Israel Morales-Ramirez, 37, of Immokalee. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Carlos Carrizleas, 33, Sarasota. Charges: out of county warrant, false ID given to law enforcement officer, and driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense. Bond: none.
Chad Steffon McGowan, 53, 3500 block of Ash Street, Punta Gorda. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Lucinda Kristin Ourk, 30, of Cessna Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
Joseph James Hinkle, 30, 21100 block of Gladis Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Timothy Ray Kell, 37, 4200 block of Mulgrave Avenue, North Port. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $2,000.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Ciera Seriven, 32, 8200 block of San Jacinto Avenue, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second conviction. Bond: $2,500.
Daniel Singh, 32, 2000 block of Hopwood Avenue, North Port. Charges: DUI, violating restrictions of driver’s license. Bond: $240.
Arthur Pierce, 58, 4800 block of Grove Street, North Port. Charge: petty theft, second-degree, third subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jonathan Marvel, 64, 1600 block of Nell Street, North Port. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended, displaying canceled or revoked license. Bond: $240.
Carlos Smith, 47, 1900 block of Waltrip Street, North Port. Charge: possession of a weapon by a convicted Florida felon. Fine: $7,500.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Craig Rumph, 21, 12000 block of Hernando Road, North Port. Charges: marijuana possession , intent to sell with 1,000 feet of a school, use or display weapon during a felony. Bond: $15,000.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
Craig Hancy, 18, 2000 block of Snapdragon Lane, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
