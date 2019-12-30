The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Patrick Antonio Kiner, 50, homeless in Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with intent to commit a felony. Bond: none.
Steven Allen McField, 73, 2200 block of Nuremberg Boulevard. Charge: municipal ordinance violation. Bond: $500.
Kenneth Michael Cudzilo, 49, 21200 block of Briwood Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft-third or subsequent offense, three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
Kyle Steven Griffin, 22, homeless in Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
Nicole Marie Musker, 38, of Cape Coral. Charges: four counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, and possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon. Bond: $34,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Antwan Jr. Gavin, 18, 1200 block of Slash Pine Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jessica Gould, 41, 24500 block of Airport Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $170
Compiled by Brianna Kwasnik
