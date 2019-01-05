The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Taylor Renee Lease, 21, Fairway Road, Rotonda. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
• Brandon Martin Allen, 21, 29200 block of Snook Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Steven Glenn Smith, 28, 29400 block of Nottingham Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Cory Wesley Bennett, 26, 1500 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $1,000.
• Stephen Michael Cormier, 46, 8000 block of Santa Cruz St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Tina Louise Aspen, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Orlando Lombeard Jr., 22, 800 block of Fairfax Terrace NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• William Thomas Leonard, 59, 12100 block of Gulfstream Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,500.
• Matthew Lyle Weber, 32, homeless of Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $10,000.
• Denise Renee Bass, 48, 8200 block of Osprey Road, Englewood. Charge: grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from dwelling. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Wayne Gabbard, 40, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
• Shane Grimes, 44, of Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear, two underlying charges, and violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• William Thomas Pitts, 35, 2400 block of Cannolot Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charges: three counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officer, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Jeremy Sean Wichmann, 44, 18500 block of Gamewell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting an officer without violence, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,500.
• John Classic Williams, 54, 21100 block of Coulton Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $5,000.
• Matthew James Considine, 19, 2000 block of Winchester Ave., Englewood. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: none.
• Patrick Brian Saunders, 57, 1200 block of Shoreview Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to register motor vehicle, and driver present non-current insurance. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Department reported the following arrest:
• Jeffrey Lewis Dessler Jr., 35, 3500 Denham St., Port Charlotte. Charges: contempt of court and failure to appear. Bond: $200
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Kelsey Marie Barber, 25, 5200 block of Malamin Road, North Port. Charge: habitually driving while license is suspended. Bond: $1,500.
• James Bennett, 39, 1200 Banter Court, North Port. Charges: larceny, grand theft of controlled substance, fraud — falsifying record of a hospital patient. Bond: $5,000
— Compiled by Tom Harmening and Anne Easker
