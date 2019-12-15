The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Taylor Lee Grindle, 22, 1300 block of Lindsay Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Cory Wesley Bennett, 27, 1500 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and off-bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: $2,000.
Dale Franklin Green, 76, 500 block of Tahiti Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: DUI, leaving the scene of a crash involving injuries and DUI with damage to property or person of another. Bond: $15,000.
Lance Kevin Butler, 52, 100 block of Dowling Ave. N.E., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Clinton Joseph Mitchell, 41, 300 block of Camilla Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: loitering or prowling and violation of probation. Bond: $1,000.
Anthony Jernard Richardson, 36, of Maple Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving with a suspended license. Bond: $5,000.
Rachel K. Bamber, 28, 1300 block of Henton St., Port Charlotte. Charges: grand theft and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $7,500.
Gregory Scott Kern, 48, 1600 block of Abscott St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI and driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $7,000.
Rodelais Nelson, 32, 4100 block of Geoffrey St., North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license. Bond: $16,000.
Debbie Elizabeth Wilhelm, 60, 8400 block of Alam Ave., North Port. Charges: three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $15,000.
Keroy Winston Lewis, 39, of Miami. Charges: display of another’s drivers license, driving with an expired license more than six months, false identification given to law enforcement officer, unlawful possession of identification and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $13,000.
Edward Michael Thornhill, 30, homeless of Englewood. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
Michael Scott Alden, 34, 8300 block of Roosevelt Drive, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,000.
Christopher Lee Tillman, Sr., 44, 3100 block of Smith St., Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended or revoked license and off-bond/forfeiture/revocation. Bond: $8,000.
Wilfredo Ramirez, Jr., 40, of Clewiston, Fla. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $2,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Jose Machuca Quintana, 31, 400 block of Granada Blvd., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Officer reported the following arrest:
Michael Alan Padley, 31, 1100 block of Mohawk Road, Venice. Charges: DUI, DUI with refusal to submit to DUI test after license suspended, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to have required endorsement on driver’s license and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $980.
Andrea Vigorelli, 29, 100 block of Paddington Road, Venice. Charge. DUI. Bond: $120.
The Sarasota Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dustin Michael Tetrick, 37, 18300 block of Morrison Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: resisting officer with violence and disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,620.
