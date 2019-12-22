The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Kenneth William Sheppard, 61, 200 block of Garvin St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
Rymond Cameron Sheppard, 29, 500 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without an intent to kill. Bond: $3,000.
Marjorie Freda Lauture, 43, 1500 block of Rommel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Robert Mark Wellins, 64, 4100 block of Riverbank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $1,500.
Jerix noel Cruz-Castro, 25, 13100 block of Janwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Jessica Jane Gibson, 37, 300 block of N. Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.
Antonio Pastor-Pelico, 45, of Labelle, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
Dustin Allen Luther, 28, 100 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $4,500.
John Paul Weinman, 33, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Jason Michael Brunt, 38, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
Randy Tristannoel Crosby, 34, 200 block of Patterson Ave., Osprey. Charge: trespassing - failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $500.
Jacob Cole Crowder, 36, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.
Timothy Brian Defreitas, 64, 1100 block of N. Capels St., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.
David Lee Pemberton, Jr., 40, 3300 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
Jesumene Joseph, 45, 7200 block of Spring Haven Drive, North Port. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
Sarah Moore, 40, address not provided. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.