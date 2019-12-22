The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests: 

Kenneth William Sheppard, 61, 200 block of Garvin St., Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

Rymond Cameron Sheppard, 29, 500 block of Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without an intent to kill. Bond: $3,000.

Marjorie Freda Lauture, 43, 1500 block of Rommel St., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Robert Mark Wellins, 64, 4100 block of Riverbank Way, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $1,500.

Jerix noel Cruz-Castro, 25, 13100 block of Janwood Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: felony battery or domestic battery by strangulation and battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Jessica Jane Gibson, 37, 300 block of N. Spring Lake Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: failure to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $1,500.

Antonio Pastor-Pelico, 45, of Labelle, FL. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Dustin Allen Luther, 28, 100 block of W. Langsner St., Englewood. Charges: knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, possession of cocaine, possession or use of drug paraphernalia and failure to register a motor vehicle. Bond: $4,500.

John Paul Weinman, 33, 24000 block of Madaca Lane, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Jason Michael Brunt, 38, 1600 block of Lakeview Place, Englewood. Charge: battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

Randy Tristannoel Crosby, 34, 200 block of Patterson Ave., Osprey. Charge: trespassing - failure to leave property by order of owner. Bond: $500.

Jacob Cole Crowder, 36, 600 block of Briarwood Road, Venice. Charges: possession or use of drug paraphernalia and contempt of court. Bond: $1,000.

Timothy Brian Defreitas, 64, 1100 block of N. Capels St., Englewood. Charge: domestic battery by touch or strike. Bond: none.

David Lee Pemberton, Jr., 40, 3300 block of Pan American Blvd., North Port. Charge: petty theft. Bond: $5,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:

Jesumene Joseph, 45, 7200 block of Spring Haven Drive, North Port. Charge: fraud. Bond: $1,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:

Sarah Moore, 40, address not provided. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin

Email: daniel.sutphin@yoursun.com

