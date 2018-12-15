The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Victoria Jean Kopfle, 64, 5400 block of Deer Run Road, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• David Eugenio Billuk, 37, 4300 block of Jackson St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Samuel Claude Selig Jr., 55, 4500 block of Kempson Lane, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Maria Luisa Guzman-Altavila, 57, 2400 block of Sistina St., Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
• Patricia Suzanne Reardon, 22, 4000 block of Yucatan Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jared Vincent Ettore, 32, 1300 block of West Corktree Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Eric Frankge Charizio, 51, 3400 block of Beacon Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Allen Michael Baderman, 50, 17200 block of Poston Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: none.
• Ladarias Eddie Mitchell, 26, of Miami Gardens. Charges: possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
• Gregory Dane Shaw, 40, of Benton, Ark. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Shannon Marie Acevedo, 35, of Arcadia. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Michelle Lynn Wright, 51, 22200 block of Montrose Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief more than $1,000 damage. Bond: $5,000.
• Christopher Agustis Hardwick, 59, 800 block of Mench Terris NW, Port Charlotte. Charge: willful stalking. Bond: $1,500.
• Dustin Lee Berrios, 26, 6100 block of Cocoran Ave., North Port. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $5,000.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
