The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Coedy Marie Ann Walsh, 38, 1300 block of Hemlock Ave., Punta Gorda. Charges: off bond/forfeiture/revocations, underlying charge, and failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Adriane Janice Walsh, 35, 700 block of Carmalita St., Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release and off bond/forfeiture/revocations. Bond: none.
Megan Anne Henry, 29, 21100 block of Meehan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.
Shawn Russell Fowler, 36, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of condition of pretrial release. Bond: $7,500.
Del Alan Philips, 29, 2100 block of Wonderwin St., Port Charlotte. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
Andrew Mitchell Sinclair, 29, 400 block of Liddy St., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure to appear on felony. Bond: none.
Jack Daniel Hollister, 34, 3400 block of Norwick St., Port Charlotte. Charges: petty theft 3rd subsequent offense, possession of firearm ammunition or weapon by Florida convicted felon, and trespassing on property while armed. Bond: $20,000.
Dalya Lee Van Fleet, 30, 300 block of Ambler St., Port Charlotte. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $8,000.
Louis Ted Dorce, 34, 5000 block of Alametos Terrace, North Port. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license suspended 3rd or subsequent offense, and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $7,488.
Xavier Jason Hearns, 31, of Bradenton. Charges: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance unarmed, and larceny petty theft. Bond: none.
Anthony Thomas Chagolla, 50, 200 block of McArthur Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
Eboni Julissa Hemingway, 27, of Tampa. Charge: larceny petty theft and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: $6,000.
Lawrencia Jamesha Dixon, 19, of Tampa. Charges: larceny petty theft, resisting an officer without violence, grand theft property more than $300 but less than $5,000 and false ID given to law enforcement officer. Bond: $15,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Betsy Lizette Barrueta Nizama, 28, of Cape Coral. Charge: driving while license suspended 2nd offense. Bond: $2,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Andrew Nemechek, 35, 5000 block of Prime Terrace, North Port. Charges: two counts of larceny, theft less than $5,000, dealing in stolen property. Bond: $75,000.
Cale Appleby, 29, 9000 block of Tamiami Trail, Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, drug equipment, possession and/or use. Bond: $2,000.
Ryan Belden, 31, 1200 block of Greendale Road, North Port. Charges; resisting an officer with violence, driving with license suspended, marijuana possession, not more than 20 grams. Bond: $7,000.
Steven Larson, 43, 3600 S. Cadbury Circle, Venice. Charges: three counts of fraud, use of ID without consent of anther person. Bond: $4,500.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Patrick Love, Jr., 39, 1000 block of West Price Boulevard, North Port. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, driving while license suspended. Bond: $3,000.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening.
