The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrest:

Gina Danielle Szopinski, 40, of Brookings, South Dakota. Charge: loitering or prowling. Bond: $1,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Bobby Boydston, 44, 2600 block of Roxbury Circle, North Port. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Jessica Fierros, 33, 1400 block of Hampstead Avenue, North Port. Charges: sale of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of a controlled substance and DUI. Bond: none.

Steve Larson, 43, 3600 block of Cadbury Court, Venice. Charge: possession of a controlled substance. Bond: none.

Christopher Shoupe, 35, 300 block of Pinebrook Road, Venice. Charges: two counts of burglary of an unoccupied building, unarmed. Bond: $3,000.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Paula Ramos, 54, 6000 block of Merrill Street, North Port. Charges: driving with an expired license, violation of financial responsibility law. Bond: $240.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

