The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:
Tyler James Shepard, 28, 300 block of Boundary Blvd., Rotonda West. Charges: battery on officer, firefighter or EMT, resisting officer with violence, petty theft and resisting law enforcement officer or merchant during retail theft. Bond: none.
Robert Alan Rice, 38, 40 block of Sportsman Road, Rotonda. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike, tampering with a witness and violation of probation. Bond: $15,000.
Shawn Henry Smith, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $5,000.
Guy Martin Dusek, 69, 4300 block of Pates Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: DUI, possession or use of drug paraphernalia, leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage, possession of marijuana. Bond: none.
Kevin Lee Manning, Jr., 40, 9400 block of Tacoma Ave., Englewood. Charges: two counts of violation of probation. Bond: none.
Ray Anthony Minnis, 52, of Bradenton. Charges: driving with a suspended license. Bond: none.
James Lee Brady, Jr., 34, homeless of Arcadia. Charges: resisting officer without violence, knowingly driving with a suspended or revoked license, trafficking cocaine, possession of amphetamine with intent to sell, possession of opium with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless driving, tamper with or fabricate physical evidence and possession of marijuana. Bond: $350,000.
−Compiled by Daniel Sutphin
