The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Stacey Lee Gutzler, 29, 2500 block of Gentian Road, Venice. Charge: obtaining merchandise using a false receipt. Bond: $3,500.
• Richard Lee Stanton III, 36, 27300 block of Bay Way Court, Punta Gorda. Charges: two counts off bond/forfeiture/revocations, five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell opium or derivative schedule I or II, trafficking more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms of heroin, possession with intent to sell methamphetamine, possession of heroin in excess of 10 grams, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of cocaine, and resisting an officer without violence. Bond: none.
• Peter James Rothwell, 26, 100 block of Norman St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery on a person 65 years or older. Bond: $2,500.
• Adam Rey Smith, 51, 22100 block of Hernando Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
• Dorianna Ingrid Rothwell, 48, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
• Mary Sheila Major, 74, 1200 block of Dorchester St., Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $3,500.
• Suzanne Renee Stone, 57, 21000 block of Bursell Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: aggravated battery. Bond: $7,500.
• Ashley Ann Parabak, 31, 22100 block of Oneida Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: five counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of cocaine, possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana, possession of heroin in excess 10 grams, possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell, possession of drug paraphernalia, and trafficking heroin more than 4 grams less than 30 kilograms. Bond: $46,000.
• Gilbert Agosto Jr., 50, 11200 block of Wilmington Blvd., Englewood. Charge: battery. Bond: $2,000.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Michael Markovich, 34, 1200 block of Barber St., Venice. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, and petty theft 2nd degree 1st offense. Bond: $13,500.
• Joyce Ann Moore, 48, 100 block of Tradewinds Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Zane Michael Allen Slavin, 22, 18400 block of Vannuys Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none (released on own recognizance).
• Xavier Samuel Sanchez, 22, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license permanently revoked. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
William Paul Bernd Jr., 60, of Naples. Charges: DUI, two counts DUI with damage to property or person, and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $7,500.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Joan Beneke, 67, 800 block of Macaw Circle, Venice. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
• Calvin Bryant, 56, 2200 block of Simonton Avenue, North Port. Charge: disturbing the peace. Bond: $120.
• Daniel Kruse II, 26, 90 block of Maple Street, Englewood. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of over 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $3,500.
• Michele Montgomery, 38, 4900 block of Escalante Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of narcotics equipment). Bond: $5,000.
• Kevin Proper, 30, 100 block of Colonial Lane, Nokomis. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and two counts of contempt of court (original charges: two counts of driving with a suspended license). Bond: $11,500.
• Christopher Vietts, 29, 200 block of Browns Road, Nokomis. Charges: contempt of court (original charge: violation of protection order) and violation of pretrial release. Bond: $100,000.
• William White, 26, 900 block of Acadia Road, Venice. Charge: aggravated child abuse. Bond: none.
• Tamara Lake, 36, 3900 block of Reagan Street, North Port. Charge: hold for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Bond: none.
• Lauren McMahon, 28, 6 block of Cove Lane, Englewood. Charge: failure to notify Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles of address change. Bond: $120.
• Erick Alcantaracano, 18, 120 block of Wisteria Road, Venice. Charges: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana and possession or use of narcotics equipment. Bond: $1,000.
• Linda Campbell, 62, 500 block of Alligator Drive, Venice. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Deven Horan, 18, 5800 block of Buchanon Drive, Venice. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana). Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Alicia Dorsch, 30, 2300 block of Hopwood Drive, North Port. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a controlled substance). Bond: none.
• Timothy Nichil, 38, 5500 block of Gabo Road, North Port. Charges: resisting officer without violence and two counts of driving with a suspended license first offense. Bond: $740.
• Andrew Scully, 29, 5700 block of Gallatin Lane, North Port. Charges: DUI resulting in property damage, DUI and hit and run resulting in property damage. Bond: $740.
• Keith Wilcox, 47, 2700 block of Hopwood Road, North Port. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $500.
• Ashunti Brown, 22, of Tampa. Charge: hold for Charlotte County for violation of probation (original charge: driving with a suspended or revoked license). Bond: none.
• Elisha Griggs, 32, 4100 block of Pepper Lane, North Port. Charge: Hold for Walton County for violation of probation (original charge: possession). Bond: none.
• Jeremy Jennings, 25, 400 block of Zephyr Road, Venice. Charge: larceny third or subsequent offense. Bond: $1,500.
• Toby Mejia, 40, 2800 block of Emrick Street, North Port. Charge: larceny of less than $5,000 but more than $300. Bond: $500.
• Katlyn Rice, 21, 600 block of South Elliot Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny. Bond: $500.
• Michael Saccente, 23, 600 block of South Elliot Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: larceny. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Jennifer Callaghan, 38, 900 block of Cypress Avenue, Venice. Charge: violation of probation (original charge: possession of a new legend drug without prescription). Bond: $5,000.
• Ladarius Smith, 26, 500 block of Kumquat Court, Sarasota. Charge: possession of cocaine. Bond: $1,500.
• Machayla Snook, 19, 400 block of South Ravina Street, Nokomis. Charges: possession of THC oil without a prescription and contribution of delinquency of a minor. Bond: $2,000.
• Don Schrock, 35, 900 block of South Jacinto Boulevard, Venice. Charge: sexual assault of a victim 18 or older. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol Venice reported the following arrest:
• Jared Lingo, 20, 5800 block of Palmer Boulevard, Sarasota. Charges: DUI, possession or use of narcotic equipment, possession of liquor by someone under 21 and possession of less than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: $1,240.
— Compiled by Anne Easker
