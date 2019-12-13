The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
Patricia Ursuline Lane, 75, 300 block of Palm Isles Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
Ralph James Gross IV, 23, 20 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.
Ralph Leonard Miller, 47, 1300 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.
Jason Kenroy Edwards, 35, 17100 block of Thompson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked- habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.
Shawn Michael Deschenes, 34, 13200 block of Rounding Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.
Dakota Scott Dollarhide, 21, 18700 block of Countryman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $4,000.
Canedra Rene Gross, 41, of Perry. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.
Dawn Mary Thompson, 61, 10300 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.
Kimberly Ann Redd, 48, of Clearwater. Charges: underlying charge, violation of probation and failure to appear. Bond: none.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:
Stephen Eugene Haddock, 44, 4300 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
James Dethloff, 29, 1000 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner, petty theft, second degree. Bond; $1,000.
Jonas Edmond, 20, 2000 block of Cartright Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
Dylan Rogers, 27, 1400 block of Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:
Ronald Peplau, 54, 8000 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.
Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.