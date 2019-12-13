The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

Patricia Ursuline Lane, 75, 300 block of Palm Isles Court, Punta Gorda. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.

Ralph James Gross IV, 23, 20 block of Eppinger Drive, Port Charlotte. Charge: littering over 500 pounds commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Ralph Leonard Miller, 47, 1300 block of Kensington Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $3,000.

Jason Kenroy Edwards, 35, 17100 block of Thompson Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license revoked- habitual offender. Bond: $5,000.

Shawn Michael Deschenes, 34, 13200 block of Rounding Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $7,500.

Dakota Scott Dollarhide, 21, 18700 block of Countryman Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: criminal mischief between $200 and $1,000 damage. Bond: $4,000.

Canedra Rene Gross, 41, of Perry. Charge: out of county warrant. Bond: $200.

Dawn Mary Thompson, 61, 10300 block of Kidron Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and two counts violation of probation. Bond: none.

Kimberly Ann Redd, 48, of Clearwater. Charges: underlying charge, violation of probation and failure to appear. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrest:

Stephen Eugene Haddock, 44, 4300 block of Knollwood Drive, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:

James Dethloff, 29, 1000 block of Fundy Road, Venice. Charges: trespassing, failure to leave property upon order of owner, petty theft, second degree. Bond; $1,000.

Jonas Edmond, 20, 2000 block of Cartright Lane, North Port. Charge: battery. Bond: none.

The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:

Dylan Rogers, 27, 1400 block of Venice Avenue, Venice. Charge: driving while license suspended, second offense. Bond: $500.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrest:

Ronald Peplau, 54, 8000 block of Chesebro Avenue, North Port. Charge: DUI. Bond: $120.

Compiled by Anne Easker and Tom Harmening

