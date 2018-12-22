The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Maggie Jean Ladora Jackson, 19, 500 block of Posadas Circle, Punta Gorda. Charge: violation of probation. Bond: none.
• Jeffrey David Clark, 52, 27100 block of Cougar Place, Punta Gorda. Charges: battery and tampering with a witness misdemeanor proceeding. Bond: none.
• Devin Ray Lynch, 33, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charge: fugitive from justice. Bond: none.
• Duane Roderick Lynch, 36, 1300 block of Stamford St., Port Charlotte. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $7,000.
• Tomaz Aquinias Williams, 54, 17900 block of Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $313.
• Natalia Loraine Kalinowski, 18, 500 block of Crandall St. NW, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana over 20 grams. Bond: $7,500.
• Devan Tyler Brandon, 19, 2300 block of Sunninglow St., Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of marijuana over 20 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Richard Curtis Harms, 68, address withheld. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Christopher Robin Swatzell, 29, 21400 block of Holdern Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of not more than 20 grams of marijuana. Bond: none.
• Ostell Jay Johnson Jr., 52, of Orlando. Charges: underlying charge and failure of defendant on bail to appear on misdemeanor. Bond: $10,000.
• Brianna Marie Laurence, 27, 8700 block of San Pablo Ave., North Port. Charge: petty theft third subsequent offense. Bond: $5,000.
• Daniel J. Grenier, 60, of North Fort Myers. Charges: DUI and failure to sign citation to appear in court. Bond: none.
• Nilson Orozco, 22, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: out-of-county warrant and knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: none.
• Amilcar Acosta-Martinez, 45, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: failure of defendant on bail to appear on felony and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• David Alan Davis, 37, homeless of Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia and trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine. Bond: none.
• Andrew Jay Dubois, 52, 12100 block of Warden Ave., Port Charlotte. Charges: failure to appear and underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Bradley Dale Cornelison, 43, of Fort Myers. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: none.
• Lynn Marie Hodgson, 42, of Fort Myers. Charges: violation of probation, knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked, possession of harmful new legend drug without a prescription, false ID given to law enforcement officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, trafficking more than 14 grams amphetamine, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Agnieszka Kataneksza Frasier, 46, 700 block of Harvey St., Englewood. Charge: driving while license suspended second offense. Bond: $2,500.
• Victoria Hidalgo, 34, 5000 block of North Beach Road, Englewood. Charges: DUI, possession of marijuana not more than 20 grams, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: none.
• Cole E. Wooten, 28, homeless of Arcadia. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• David Grant, 45, 1000 block of Capri Isles Boulevard, Venice. Charges: two counts of DUI and violation of probation (original charge: possession of cocaine). Bond: $620.
• Juan Ramirez-Juarez, 33, 200 block of Mount Pleasant Road, Nokomis. Charges: hit and run resulting in property damage and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Bond: $240.
• Juan Salazar-Diaz, 21, 26000 block of Sandhill Boulevard, Punta Gorda. Charges: homicide, grand theft of a vehicle and possession of a weapon or ammunition by a convicted felon. Bond: $401,500.
• Dana Wagner-Sacino, 52, 300 block of Sea Grape Road, Venice. Charges: possession of methamphetamine and failure to register motor vehicle. Bond: $1,620.
The North Port Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Rudy Garcia, 44, 13400 block of Johannes Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: battery. Bond: $500.
The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:
• Anthony Torres, 32, 12200 block of Majorca Place, North Port. Charge: contempt of court (original charge: driving with a suspended license second conviction). Bond: none.
— Compiled by Anne Easker and Alexandra Herrera
