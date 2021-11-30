The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office reported the following reports:

Jason Edward Roy, 43, 900 block of West Tarpon Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: trespassing. Bond: $1,000.

Tajuana Marie Devary, 41, 500 block of Lotus Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: petit theft. Bond: none.

Tomas Chwojko, 33, 22400 block of Catherine Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charges: arrest on out-of-county warrant and presenting false ID to law enforcement. Bond: none.

Anthony Pete Scott, 48, 100 block of McCabe Street, Port Charlotte. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: none.

Ira Walker, 59, of Lehigh Acres. Charges: two counts of battery. Bond: none.

Horacio Morales, 32, of Immokalee. Charges: possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and driving while license suspended. Bond: $12,500.

Patrick Leo Hicks, 51, 2800 block of 11th Street, Englewood. Charge: violation of pretrial release condition. Bond: $12,500.

Robert Thomas Schweit, 45, homeless of Englewood. Charge: trespassing. Bond: none.

Timothy Richard Fardo, 25, 2600 block of U.S. 17, Arcadia. Charge: littering over 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. Bond: $5,000.

Antonio Reyes, 60, 1700 block of SE Plum Drive, Arcadia. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.

The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:

Jorge Arroyo, 26, of Largo. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.

Jason Alan Pierce, 39, 3100 block of Tulsa Avenue, North Port. Charge: aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill. Bond: none.

The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:

Crystal Renee Renusch, 28, 22100 block of Laramore Avenue, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,000.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrests:

Raven Ales Blood, 21, 1100 block of Topelis Drive, Englewood. Charge: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Bond: $1,500.

John Christopher Slattery, 44, 4100 block of Longhorn Avenue, North Port. Charge: unarmed burglary. Bond: $7,500.

The Venice Police Department reported the following arrest:

Matthew Green, 32, first block of East Horton Avenue, Englewood. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $240.

The Arcadia Police Department reported the following arrests:

Lawrence Adeniji Lopez, 24, 1500 block of SW Harlem Circle, Arcadia. Charges: possession of marijuana less than 20 grams and resisting officer without violence. Bond: $1,000.

Warren Rashad Anthony, 22, 1100 block of SW Rainbow Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: resisting officer without violence. Bond: $500.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office reported the following arrest:

Chelsea Lynn Roberts, 23, 2000 block of SW Poydras Avenue, Arcadia. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $120.

--Compiled by Frank DiFiore

